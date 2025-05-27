Hollyoaks spoilers: SHE’S BACK! Wicked Clare Devine returns to Hollyoaks
Airs Monday 2 June on E4 at 7pm.
Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) makes a SHOCK return to Chester in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Villain Claire was last seen 12 years ago and was seemingly killed by her ruthless enemy Doctor Browning, however tonight she is back!
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is STUNNED when she comes face to face with a ghost from her past, her long-lost sister Clare who was presumed dead.
It turns out Clare is the estranged wife of crooked copper DI Banks (Drew Cain).
As the siblings get up to speed, Clare has one goal in mind, to get her money back and flee with her family.
However, to do that she needs her sister Grace’s help.
As Grace and Clare plot their options they make a dangerous alliance. What are the scary sisters about to do next?
Meanwhile, following the tragedy which unfolded with the teens - Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Frankie (Isabelle Smith) - the residents are reeling.
One of the youngsters, who was being held captive by DI Banks’s cronies, lost their life as they made a frantic attempt to escape, but who was it?
In today’s episode Dee Valley police station is filled with concerned residents who are in total shock from the tragedy.
Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is on the case following the fatality and a devastated Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) searches for answers to the shattering events.
Later, a resident unknowingly saves himself with a selfless act, whilst a previous client has unfinished business!
Meanwhile, a distraught Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is reeling after discovering that her granddaughter Victoria – Nico’s child - has been in the custody of crooked copper DI Banks all this time.
Over at Dee Valley Hospital, a distracted Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is interrupted by doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdie) who has urgent news about his son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
Lucas has just undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour but suffered post-op complications and a bleed on the brain.
What update is a worried Misbah about to break to Ste?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
