Hollyoaks spoilers: SHE’S BACK! Wicked Clare Devine returns to Hollyoaks

Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) makes a SHOCK return to Chester in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Villain Claire was last seen 12 years ago and was seemingly killed by her ruthless enemy Doctor Browning, however tonight she is back!

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is STUNNED when she comes face to face with a ghost from her past, her long-lost sister Clare who was presumed dead.

It turns out Clare is the estranged wife of crooked copper DI Banks (Drew Cain).

Grace Black is stunned to be reunited with her sister Clare who was believed to have died. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the siblings get up to speed, Clare has one goal in mind, to get her money back and flee with her family.

However, to do that she needs her sister Grace’s help.

Clare and Grace plot on how they will get Clare's money back! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Grace and Clare plot their options they make a dangerous alliance. What are the scary sisters about to do next?

There were terrifying scenes as the teenagers attempted to flee their captors. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, following the tragedy which unfolded with the teens - Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Frankie (Isabelle Smith) - the residents are reeling.

One of the youngsters, who was being held captive by DI Banks’s cronies, lost their life as they made a frantic attempt to escape, but who was it?

Vicky Grant was one of the teens who had been imprisoned by DI Banks and his gang. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In today’s episode Dee Valley police station is filled with concerned residents who are in total shock from the tragedy.

Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is on the case following the fatality and a devastated Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) searches for answers to the shattering events.

Later, a resident unknowingly saves himself with a selfless act, whilst a previous client has unfinished business!

Sienna is distraught to learn her granddaughter Victoria has been adopted by DI Banks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, a distraught Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is reeling after discovering that her granddaughter Victoria – Nico’s child - has been in the custody of crooked copper DI Banks all this time.

Over at Dee Valley Hospital, a distracted Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is interrupted by doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdie) who has urgent news about his son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

Lucas has just undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour but suffered post-op complications and a bleed on the brain.

What update is a worried Misbah about to break to Ste?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.