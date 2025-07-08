Hollyoaks spoilers: CONFUSED! Martha Blake makes a FATAL error!

Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) slips up and puts her son Jez in TERRIBLE danger in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Martha has Alzheimer’s and recently her confusion has been getting worse.

Tonight things come to head when her granddaughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) decides to throw a pre-wedding celebration for her father, Jez Blake (Jeremey Sheffield) and his fiancé, John Paul McQueen.

The party is being held at Casa McQueen and everyone is having fun but Mercedes McQueen is thrown into a panic when she gets a frantic call from her son Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe).

Will Bobby reveal that evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) is attempting to traffic him and fellow teenager, Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey)?

Bobby Costello recently escaped from the Youth Offenders institute where he was being held for murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) who has recently fallen for Jez, can’t help feeling jealous as he and John Paul celebrate and look forward to their future together.

Liberty decides to avoid the pre wedding celebrations and speaks to her brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac).

Dodger tells her Jez will never be a father to him but he’s surprised when Liberty can’t stop singing Jez’s praises and tells Dodger he needs to give him a chance.

Seeing Liberty moping about Dodger realises that Liberty is secretly in love with Jez!

Will he confront her about her feelings?

Liberty Savage has fallen for Jez Blake unaware he is a serial killer! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, things take an awkward turn at the party when Martha gets confused when making a toast.

Mercedes steps in and offers to take her home and as they make their way back to Martha’s the two women talk about their sons.

However, things take a very different twist when, left alone, Martha gets in a muddle that could prove to have devastating consequences for her family, and specifically, Jez.

Robbie Roscoe (above) has been kept prisoner by Jez Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Jez returns to his garden shed where he has been keeping Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) hostage.

Jez smugly tells Robbie how everything is finally working out great for him and he might finally be able to put his tortured past behind him.

Is Jez about to make a big confession to Robbie?

And what damage is a confused Martha about to unleash?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.