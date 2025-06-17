Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDERER! Jez Blake KILLS again?

Jez Blake ponders his next victim in Hollyoaks

Serial killer Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is feeling the heat when someone is onto the murderous secrets he’s been hiding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jez, who viewers now know was responsible for murdering Dennis Savage (Joe Tracini), is concerned when he hears that Detective Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) has got plans to meet with Tori Blake’s former social worker.

Tori (Harriet O’Shea) is Jez’s great-granddaughter and was living with Dennis before being adopted by evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).

Clare Devine adopted Tori as her own child following Dennis's death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dodger is still investigating what happened to Dennis and after tracking down Tori’s social worker, the two of them arrange to meet.

At the meeting the social worker is on edge and admits that Dennis made a confession before his death: that he was being harassed by a member of the Blake family.

However, Jez is watching from the shadows.

As he listens to the conversation, is he going to kill again in order to silence the social worker and keep his own name out of the frame?

Detective Dodger has been delving into the murder of Dennis Savage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Dodger tells Jez he thinks Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith ) could be the person Dennis was getting threats from.

Jez is pleased that the spotlight seems to be off him but later on he freezes when a blackmail letter comes sliding under his front door.

Does someone know the twisted gardener's darkest killer secrets?

Jez Blake with his daughter, Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is having doubts about throwing the ‘Screw You Cancer!’ party that Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) had been planning for his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However, when Mercy walks in on the surprise and learns it was originally Freddie’s idea, she tells her family that they should continue organising it.

But later, a text message that Mercedes receives makes her act suspiciously.

Who is the message from and what does it say?

Mercedes McQueen has recently finished chemotherapy to treat bowel cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Once the party for Mercedes is in full swing at Casa McQueen, Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) makes a heartfelt speech in honour of her daughter.

However, things come to a sudden halt when Clare Devine walks in.

What has she come to tell everyone?

Things get heated between Marie Fielding and Diane Hutchinson in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Things are awkward for Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) when the two women battle for Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) affections and the atmosphere quickly sours when Diane and Marie throw cruel words at one another in a bitter showdown.

And there is more drama to come. Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) arrives on police duty and privately informs Mercedes and Myra that Mercy’s son Bobby Costello, has escaped the secure home he’s been living in.

Donny also reveals it's believed that Bobby escaped by hiding in a social worker’s car.

Is Bobby about to show up in Chester?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.