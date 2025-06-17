Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDERER! Jez Blake KILLS again?
Airs Monday 23 June on E4 at 7pm.
Serial killer Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is feeling the heat when someone is onto the murderous secrets he’s been hiding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Jez, who viewers now know was responsible for murdering Dennis Savage (Joe Tracini), is concerned when he hears that Detective Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) has got plans to meet with Tori Blake’s former social worker.
Tori (Harriet O’Shea) is Jez’s great-granddaughter and was living with Dennis before being adopted by evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).
Dodger is still investigating what happened to Dennis and after tracking down Tori’s social worker, the two of them arrange to meet.
At the meeting the social worker is on edge and admits that Dennis made a confession before his death: that he was being harassed by a member of the Blake family.
However, Jez is watching from the shadows.
As he listens to the conversation, is he going to kill again in order to silence the social worker and keep his own name out of the frame?
Later on Dodger tells Jez he thinks Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith ) could be the person Dennis was getting threats from.
Jez is pleased that the spotlight seems to be off him but later on he freezes when a blackmail letter comes sliding under his front door.
Does someone know the twisted gardener's darkest killer secrets?
Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is having doubts about throwing the ‘Screw You Cancer!’ party that Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) had been planning for his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).
However, when Mercy walks in on the surprise and learns it was originally Freddie’s idea, she tells her family that they should continue organising it.
But later, a text message that Mercedes receives makes her act suspiciously.
Who is the message from and what does it say?
Once the party for Mercedes is in full swing at Casa McQueen, Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) makes a heartfelt speech in honour of her daughter.
However, things come to a sudden halt when Clare Devine walks in.
What has she come to tell everyone?
Things are awkward for Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) when the two women battle for Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) affections and the atmosphere quickly sours when Diane and Marie throw cruel words at one another in a bitter showdown.
And there is more drama to come. Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) arrives on police duty and privately informs Mercedes and Myra that Mercy’s son Bobby Costello, has escaped the secure home he’s been living in.
Donny also reveals it's believed that Bobby escaped by hiding in a social worker’s car.
Is Bobby about to show up in Chester?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
