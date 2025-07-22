Hollyoaks spoilers: MISSING! Where is Bobby Costello?

Where has Bobby Costello gone?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is concerned about her missing son, Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is hopeful about his future with Diane (Alex Fletcher), after the couple agreed to give things another go. However, he's forced over to the McQueens when he receives multiple calls from Mercedes.

Tony tells her to back off, but she's consumed with worry about Bobby's whereabouts. Where is Bobby?

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) takes Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) to a recovery meeting and finds John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) spiralling.

As Ste comforts him, John Paul misreads the situation and tries to kiss him. How will Ste react?

It's the day of The Dog's grand reopening, but celebration isn't on everyone's minds — particularly for Tony, whose thoughts are elsewhere. What's bothering him?

Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) arrives to celebrate along with his secret lover Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), and children Sienna (Anna Passey) and Dodger (Danny Mac). Is it going to be a party to remember?

Things are looking positive for Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Dillon, but a lonely Ste downloads a dating app, only to find his son's boyfriend on there. Will he tell Lucas about the discovery?

