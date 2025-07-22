Hollyoaks spoilers: MISSING! Where is Bobby Costello?
Airs Monday 28 July on E4 at 7pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is concerned about her missing son, Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is hopeful about his future with Diane (Alex Fletcher), after the couple agreed to give things another go. However, he's forced over to the McQueens when he receives multiple calls from Mercedes.
Tony tells her to back off, but she's consumed with worry about Bobby's whereabouts. Where is Bobby?
Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) takes Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) to a recovery meeting and finds John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) spiralling.
As Ste comforts him, John Paul misreads the situation and tries to kiss him. How will Ste react?
It's the day of The Dog's grand reopening, but celebration isn't on everyone's minds — particularly for Tony, whose thoughts are elsewhere. What's bothering him?
Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) arrives to celebrate along with his secret lover Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), and children Sienna (Anna Passey) and Dodger (Danny Mac). Is it going to be a party to remember?
Things are looking positive for Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Dillon, but a lonely Ste downloads a dating app, only to find his son's boyfriend on there. Will he tell Lucas about the discovery?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Bobby Costello - Zak Sutcliffe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - Oscar Curtis
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Ro Lomax - Ava Webster
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Jez Blake- Jeremy Sheffield
- Martha Blake- Sherrie Hewson
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Dodger Savage - Danny Mac
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Donny Clark - Louis Emerick
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
