Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Mercedes McQueen help Bobby flee?
Airs Wednesday 25 June on E4 at 7pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in TURMOIL following the reappearance of her son, Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe). Mercy doesn’t know what to do for the best in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Young lad Bobby, who was responsible for the murders of Verity Hutchinson and Silas Blissett, has been kept in a secure home since the murders.
However he has since managed to escape by hiding in the back of a car.
Bobby is now hiding away at The Dog but time is ticking for him and Mercedes is now wondering how to get hime out of the village safely, especially as detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is on the hunt for him and sniffing around.
Elsewhere, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) finds a reason to call detective Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) round to her house.
Dodger has been brainwashed by manipulative Clare and has started to believe that Clare had no involvement in her husband DI Banks (Drew Cain) criminal activities.
As the two of them speak the chemistry between them is undeniable and Dodger fears the the lines between professional and personal are blurring as he starts to develop feelings for Clare.
Meanwhile, Mercedes later gets a message from Bobby that leaves her utterly devastated.
What has happened to the lad now?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Bobby Costello - Zak Sutcliffe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - Oscar Curtis
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Ro Lomax - Ava Webster
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Jez Blake- Jeremy Sheffield
- Martha Blake- Sherrie Hewson
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Dodger Savage - Danny Mac
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Donny Clark - Louis Emerick
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
