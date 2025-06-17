Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Mercedes McQueen help Bobby flee?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in TURMOIL following the reappearance of her son, Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe). Mercy doesn’t know what to do for the best in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Young lad Bobby, who was responsible for the murders of Verity Hutchinson and Silas Blissett, has been kept in a secure home since the murders.

However he has since managed to escape by hiding in the back of a car.

Bobby Costello got out of the unit by hiding in the back of a car. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Bobby is now hiding away at The Dog but time is ticking for him and Mercedes is now wondering how to get hime out of the village safely, especially as detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is on the hunt for him and sniffing around.

Mercedes doesn't know what to do for the best and how she can help Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) finds a reason to call detective Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) round to her house.

Dodger has been brainwashed by manipulative Clare and has started to believe that Clare had no involvement in her husband DI Banks (Drew Cain) criminal activities.

Dodger Savage is starting to believe Clare Devine's version of events in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the two of them speak the chemistry between them is undeniable and Dodger fears the the lines between professional and personal are blurring as he starts to develop feelings for Clare.

Meanwhile, Mercedes later gets a message from Bobby that leaves her utterly devastated.

What has happened to the lad now?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.