The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra’s next gig puts her in the Abbotts’ orbit?

In unpopular opinion, we have a soft spot for The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Yes, she can be manipulative, snarky, self-serving and she has an appetite for power. However, unlike many of her counterparts in Genoa City who share some of the same qualities, she doesn’t come from a powerful family or bear the surname Newman, Abbott or Winters. She literally has had to pull herself up from those metaphorical bootstraps to make it in the business world, sans silver spoon assistance from mom or dad.

With that being said, we wish Audra would stop mixing it up with Victor (Eric Braeden) and his family. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) fired her from Newman Media, The Mustache bounced her from Glissade and now it appears her Vibrante hopes and dreams are on the cusp of going up in smoke, again thanks to Victor. You’d think she’d learn her lesson and stop putting herself in this position.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Sadly, Audra’s reputation hasn’t left her with a ton of options. Diane (Susan Walters) can’t stand her, largely because of her dealings with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and what we think is Diane recognizing too much of herself in Audra. So, Audra going to Jabot is not likely.

Then, when Nate (Sean Dominic) hears of what Audra was willing to do with Kyle to get Victor’s money for Vibrante, he’s not likely to again pressure his family to hire her at Winters. Oh, and Audra dated Sharon’s (Sharon Case) son and broke his heart, so Cassidy First is also not a real feasible option.

That brings us to this question: if Audra and Victor’s partnership crashes and burns, where would she end up? Well, there's always a chance she lands a job with Cane (Billy Flynn). He’s persona non grata at the moment, and with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Billy (Jason Thompson) likely to work for him, Audra would be in good company in the merry band of Genoa City “misfits.”

(Image credit: CBS)

However, we think the better fit for Audra may oddly wind up being Abbott Communications. Right now, Billy is the CEO, but he promised to give that position to Sally (Courtney Hope) should he go all in on Chancellor, which seems to be becoming the case.

Given Audra and Sally are friends, we can imagine Sally hiring Audra at Abbott Communications as her COO. It’s worth noting, Audra has plenty of experience working at Newman Media, so she’d be a great fit for Abbott Communications.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should our hunch prove correct about Abbott Communications, we can’t imagine Jack (Peter Bergman), Diane or Kyle being thrilled to see Audra working at a company that bears their name. But from our perspective, we think it would be nice to see Audra and Sally finally run a company where Victor can’t fire them at-will and where they can show what they’re made of in the business world.