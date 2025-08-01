Netflix adds 'heartbreaking sweeping romance' based on bestselling book
Star Sofia Carson promises you will laugh and cry watching My Oxford Year
Netflix has added My Oxford Year, the perfect summer romantic movie.
Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Julia Whelan, it stars Sofia Carson as ambitious American Anna, who follows her childhood dream of studying at Oxford for a year-long graduate programme.
But when sparks fly between Anna and charming poetry professor Jamie (Corey Mylchreest), their relationship threatens the meticulous postgraduate life and career she planned for herself.
It's directed by Iain Morris, who wrote and created the hit British sitcom The Inbetweeners.
Sofia Carson, who is best known for the Disney musical-fantasy movie Descendants and its sequels, says: "Iain wrote and created one of the most iconic shows in British Television.
"Comedy is his language, so his vision of this film beautifully created a timeless, heartbreaking, sweeping romance, but grounded in laughter. Within one scene, you may fall in love, you may cry, but he will always make sure the joy of laughter is present.
"Our story reaffirms the belief that life's too short to not live it in love, to not live in joy. And I hope that truth rings true in the hearts of anyone who watches it."
The all-star cast includes Dougray Scott and Catherine McCormack, alongside Harry Trevaldwyn, Poppy Gilbert and Hugh Coles.
Sofia, who also acted as executive producer on the movie, knew she wanted Corey Mylchreest to play Jamie as soon as he came in for a chemistry read.
"He's an extraordinary force of an actor," she says. "When it came time to cast Jamie, I knew it would be Corey. As soon as he walked into the room for our read in London, Anna and Jamie came to life instantly.
"Together, we were dedicated to diving into Anna and Jamie's love story, to bring it to life with every bit of our hearts."
The book it’s based on
"My Oxford Year" was first published in 2018. It was the debut novel by Julia Whelan, who's also known for her acting, having appeared in the TV series Once and Again from 1999 to 2002. Whelan also wrote "Thank You For Listening: A Novel", which, according to Amazon, "tells the story of a former actress turned successful audiobook narrator — who has lost sight of her dreams after a tragic accident — and her journey of self-discovery, love, and acceptance when she agrees to narrate one last romance novel".
My Oxford Year is on Netflix now. See our best movies on Netflix feature for more recommendations.
