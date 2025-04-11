Juliet & Romeo: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Rebel Wilson musical

By published

A new take on the classic William Shakespeare love story.

Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward kiss in Juliet &amp; Romeo
Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward kiss in Juliet & Romeo (Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

The works of William Shakespeare have been adapted in a variety of different ways. With the 2025 new movie Juliet & Romeo, that is now going to include a pop-musical adaptation.

If that sounds familiar, there was the recent Broadway musical & Juliet, but that spun the story off into a new direction following the events of Shakespeare’s classic play and was a jukebox musical using established pop hits. Juliet & Romeo is a retelling of the classic story of Romeo and Juliet, but it is replacing Shakespeare’s words and Iambic Pentameter with original pop music.

Get ready for Juliet & Romeo musical fans by finding out everything you need to know about the movie right here.

Juliet & Romeo release date

Juliet & Romeo is coming to US movie theaters on May 9. Reports indicate that the movie will be released in the UK on June 11.

Juliet & Romeo cast

Who are playing the star-crossed lovers, Juliet and Romeo, in the new movie? That would be Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward, respectively.

This is actually the second time that Rugaard is playing Juliet, as she previously portrayed the Shakespeare character in the 2017 TV series Still Star-Crossed. Among her more recent credits are The Crow Girl and Black Mirror season 6.

Ward, meanwhile, has previously been seen in His Dark Materials, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, Invisible Boys and The Last Supper.

The supporting cast of Juliet & Romeo also includes:

Juliet & Romeo plot

Written by Timothy Scott Bogart, here is the official synopsis for Juliet & Romeo:

"Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, Juliet & Romeo finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before… The greatest love story of all time, set to the greatest music of our time."

The music for the movie was written by Evan Kidd Bogart, the Grammy-winning writer of Beyonce’s “Halo” and Rihanna’s “SOS,” and Justin Gray, who has experience writing songs for musicians and for movies and TV.

Juliet & Romeo trailer

Watch the trailer for Juliet & Romeo right here:

Juliet & Romeo | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 9 - YouTube Juliet & Romeo | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 9 - YouTube
Watch On

Juliet & Romeo director

In addition to writing the script, Timothy Scott Bogart is the director of Juliet & Romeo. This is Bogart’s third feature directing gig. He previously helmed Touched in 2005 and, more recently, 2023’s Spinning Gold.

Juliet & Romeo behind the scenes

Juliet & Romeo is a production by Hero Entertainment Group and Hero Partners, with distribution being handled by Briarcliff Entertainment. The movie is produced by Timothy Scott Bogart, Jessica Martins and Chris Torto.

The movie was shot on location in Verona, Italy, where Shakespeare set his original play.

Juliet & Romeo poster

(Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)
CATEGORIES
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Stream classic movies for free all weekend on The Criterion Channel — here are the ones I think you should watch

How to watch Drop

Grace season 5 ending explained: what happened to Sandy?

See more latest
Most Popular
Conan O&#039;Brien in Conan O&#039;Brien Must Go
Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2: release date, locations and everything we know about the Conan O’Brien travel show
Owen Wilson in Stick
Stick: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Owen Wilson TV show
Yvonne Orji in promo clip for Pop the Balloon Live
Pop the Balloon Live: release date, trailer, host and everything we know about the dating series
Talia Shire, Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro standing next to each other in Nonnas
Nonnas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Vince Vaughn movie
Erin Cahill and Erik Valdez in Journey to You
Journey to You: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Movie
DS Roy Grace and DI Glenn Campbell stand on steps looking at the camera in Grace season 6
Grace season 6: cast and everything we know
Mika, Jon and Claudia in The Piano.
The Piano season 3: release date, judges, interviews and everything we know
Just Act Normal
Just Act Normal: release date, cast, plot, interview and everything we know
Jacob Latimore and Birgundi Baker as Emmett and Kiesha standing by a TV in The Chi season 7
The Chi season 7: release date, cast and everything we know about the series
Arianna Biermann sitting for an interview in Next Gen NYC
Next Gen NYC: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality series
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch