Juliet & Romeo: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Rebel Wilson musical

The works of William Shakespeare have been adapted in a variety of different ways. With the 2025 new movie Juliet & Romeo, that is now going to include a pop-musical adaptation.

If that sounds familiar, there was the recent Broadway musical & Juliet, but that spun the story off into a new direction following the events of Shakespeare’s classic play and was a jukebox musical using established pop hits. Juliet & Romeo is a retelling of the classic story of Romeo and Juliet, but it is replacing Shakespeare’s words and Iambic Pentameter with original pop music.

Get ready for Juliet & Romeo musical fans by finding out everything you need to know about the movie right here.

Juliet & Romeo is coming to US movie theaters on May 9. Reports indicate that the movie will be released in the UK on June 11.

Juliet & Romeo cast

Who are playing the star-crossed lovers, Juliet and Romeo, in the new movie? That would be Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward, respectively.

This is actually the second time that Rugaard is playing Juliet, as she previously portrayed the Shakespeare character in the 2017 TV series Still Star-Crossed. Among her more recent credits are The Crow Girl and Black Mirror season 6.

Ward, meanwhile, has previously been seen in His Dark Materials, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, Invisible Boys and The Last Supper.

The supporting cast of Juliet & Romeo also includes:

Juliet & Romeo plot

Written by Timothy Scott Bogart, here is the official synopsis for Juliet & Romeo:

"Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, Juliet & Romeo finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before… The greatest love story of all time, set to the greatest music of our time."

The music for the movie was written by Evan Kidd Bogart, the Grammy-winning writer of Beyonce’s “Halo” and Rihanna’s “SOS,” and Justin Gray, who has experience writing songs for musicians and for movies and TV.

Juliet & Romeo trailer

Watch the trailer for Juliet & Romeo right here:

Juliet & Romeo | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 9 - YouTube

Juliet & Romeo director

In addition to writing the script, Timothy Scott Bogart is the director of Juliet & Romeo. This is Bogart’s third feature directing gig. He previously helmed Touched in 2005 and, more recently, 2023’s Spinning Gold.

Juliet & Romeo behind the scenes

Juliet & Romeo is a production by Hero Entertainment Group and Hero Partners, with distribution being handled by Briarcliff Entertainment. The movie is produced by Timothy Scott Bogart, Jessica Martins and Chris Torto.

The movie was shot on location in Verona, Italy, where Shakespeare set his original play.