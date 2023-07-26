The Changeling: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the TV show

After saying goodbye to Ted Lasso and Physical season 3 bringing an end to its story, Apple TV Plus is in search of another great TV show, which could come in the form of The Changeling, from Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield.

The series is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle and is described as a "fairytale for grown-ups" brought to life by the behind-the-scenes team of Kelly Marcel (writer of Cruella, Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure), who is directing the pilot episode.

Here is everything else that you need to know about The Changeling.

Apple TV Plus has set a global premiere of Friday, September 8, for The Changeling, with the first three episodes of the eight-part series being made available immediately.

After the initial release, one new episode of The Changeling will be released every Friday through October 13.

The Changeling plot

Here is the official synopsis for The Changeling from Apple TV Plus:

"A fairy tale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."

Intriguing, but not a whole lot of concrete details. If you want to know more specifics about the story, LaValle's book The Changeling is available to buy online.

The Changeling cast

LaKeith Stanfield and Clarck Backo in The Changeling (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

LaKeith Stanfield stars in The Changeling as Apollo. Stanfield broke out with his performance in the indie movie Short Term 12 and has since gone on to star in the likes of Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You, Judas and the Black Messiah and, currently, Disney's Haunted Mansion.

Starring alongside Stanfield are Clack Backo (Letterkenny, I Want You Back), Adina Porter (American Horror Story, The 100), Samuel T. Herring (Tears of God), Alexis Louder (The Terminal List, Copshop), Jared Abrahamson (Ramy, American Animals) and Malcolm Barrett (Timeless, History of the World Part II) as a special guest star.

The Changeling trailer

Apple TV Plus has not released a trailer for The Changeling just yet, but as soon as they do we will add it right here.

How to watch The Changeling

The Changeling is going to be available exclusively on Apple TV Plus, meaning that to watch it you need to be a subscriber to the streaming service. The good news for that is one, Apple TV Plus is available pretty widely (including in the US and the UK), and two, an Apple TV Plus free trial is still available, one of the few streaming services to still do that, so you can try before you buy.