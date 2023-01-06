History of the World Part II: cast, first images and everything we know about the Mel Brooks series

Just as Mel Brooks promised, History of the World Part II is coming (just 40 years after Part I). It was first announced back in late 2021 that History of the World Part II was being made into a TV series, a continuation of the historical parody that Brooks did with his 1981 movie. Fans will remember that History of the World Part I ended with a teaser trailer for some of the things that may be covered in Part II.

Brooks is serving as a writer and executive producer on History of the World Part II, which is being described as a variety series with different sketches spoofing famous moments in history (still unclear if we're going to be getting "Hitler on Ice" or "Jews in Space" like was promised). Joining Brooks as part of the writing team are well-known comedians including Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen.

We don't have an official release date for History of the World Part II yet, but we do know that Hulu is going to premiere the series sometime in the spring of 2023, giving us a window of March to mid-June.

No word on when or where History of the World Part II is going to be released where Hulu is not available, like in the UK, but we'd assume that it would be on Disney Plus.

History of the World Part II cast

As of early January, there are four confirmed cast members for History of the World Part II — Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz.

Brooks is of course a comedy legend, the writer and director of classics like The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs and, obviously, History of the World Part I. He also appeared in many of these films as an actor. Though Brooks is 96 years old, he has remained active, mostly as a voice actor, as last year he provided voices for Little Demon and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. It is unclear if Brooks is going to appear on screen in History of the World Part II.

Sykes, Kroll and Barinholtz are popular comedians in their own right. Sykes is an Emmy-winner whose recent credits include The Upshaws, The Other Two and The Good Fight. Kroll is one of the creatives behind the popular series Big Mouth, as well as appearing in Don't Worry Darling, Sausage Party and The Kroll Show. Barinholtz, meanwhile, is best known for acting in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Afterparty and The Mindy Project.

No other cast members have been announced, but we'd expect that a number of recognizable faces are going to pop up as cameos.

History of the World Part II plot

Here is the official synopsis for History of the World Part II from Hulu:

"After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history."

Some of the early bits of info on eras of history we are going to see in History of the World Part II include Civil War general and US president Ulysses S. Grant, the Russian Revolution, Shakespeare's writer's room, Shirley Chissom, Marco Polo and Kublai Khan.

History of the World Part II trailer

No trailer for History of the World Part II is available just yet. Once one is shared we'll include it here.

How to watch History of the World Part II

US viewers who want to watch History of the World Part II are going to need to have a Hulu subscription. There are a few ways to procure that though. You can sign up for the Hulu standalone service (with or without ads); or you can sign up for Hulu with Live TV to get, as advertised, Hulu and live TV channels; or you can pair Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for one discounted monthly price with the Disney Bundle.

UK and viewers elsewhere will have to wait to find out where History of the World Part II is going to be streaming, but in all likelihood, it’ll be on Disney Plus.

If you want to watch History of the World Part I, that is available to rent through digital on-demand.