‘Our Flag Means Death’ season 1: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the teen drama

HBO Max hopes to find humor in history with the premiere of its new original series Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy starring Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby.

The series, created by David Jenkins (People of Earth) and executive produced by Waititi, Our Flag Means Death loosely follows the adventures of real-life Stede Bonnet, a former British Army major and sugar farmer of the 18th century, who through a mid-life crisis or mid-life revelation, opted to leave his life behind to launch a career as a pirate.

Here’s everything we know about Our Flag Means Death season 1.

The first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death debut on Thursday, March 3, on HBO Max, with new episodes becoming available to stream every subsequent Thursday of the month. Episodes 4, 5 and 6 will premiere on March 10, followed by episodes 7 and 8 on March 17 and the final two episodes of the season on March 24.

Our Flag Means Death is part of the what's new on HBO Max in March.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

'Our Flag Means Death' plot

Our Flag Means Death is a unique new comedy loosely (very loosely) based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet. After Bonnet trades in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard. Stede and crew then attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the first episode of Our Flag Means Death:

“In 1717, pampered aristocrat Stede Bonnet experiences a midlife crisis and decides to become a pirate; however, Stede quickly learns that a pirate's life isn't for everybody.”

'Our Flag Means Death' cast

Anchoring the Our Flag Means Death cast is veteran actor Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level), who plays Stede Bonnett and Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), playing the legendary pirate Blackbeard. Darby and Waititi are real-life friends who have collaborated together multiple times, including starring together in 2014's What We Do in the Shadows and with Waititi directing Darby in shows and movies, including Flight of the Concords, The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the upcoming Next Goal Wins.

Some other big names in Our Flag Means Death include Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live) and Nat Faxon (The Conners). The rest of the case includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte.

And on an interesting note, not only is Taika Waititi starring in and executive producing the series, but he’s also serving as director of the premiere episode.

Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death' (Image credit: HBO Max)

'Our Flag Means Death' trailer

HBO Max has provided a first look at their new series, which shows the unique brand of pirates on Our Flag Means Death. This may be the most comical version of Blackbeard ever portrayed onscreen.

How to watch 'Our Flag Means Death' season 1

Our Flag Means Death is an HBO Max Original series in the U.S. For anyone wanting to watch the series, you’ll need to be sure to sign up for HBO Max, which offers both an ad-supported and ad-free version. With a subscription, subscribers gain access to all HBO content, in addition to the HBO Max Originals programming and the platform’s library of TV shows and movies.

No information is immediately available on when or where Our Flag Means Death will arrive for U.K. viewers.