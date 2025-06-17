The Buccaneers season 2: release date, plot, new characters, trailer and everything we know

There are new romances and explosive secrets in store when The Buccaneers season 2 hits our screens on Apple TV Plus.

As the girl-power period drama returns, the fun-loving group of Americans who came to England in the 1870s to be married off to aristocracy are ruling the roost but facing a myriad of challenges.

The Buccaneers season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with the spirited Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth) sacrificing her passionate romance with Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and instead choosing to marry Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers).

She made the selfless move in order to save her sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) from an abusive marriage to Lord Seadown (Barney Fishwick). However, Nan's heart still belongs to Guy and she can't stop thinking about him.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about what's in store for season two....

The Buccaneers season 2 premieres worldwide on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The eight-episode season will release weekly, concluding on August 6, 2025

Nan is married to Theo (left) but secretly in love with Guy (right). (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers season 2 plot

The action picks up directly where season 1 left off. In the first season, the "Buccaneers," a group of fun-loving young American girls, exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

Now they are no longer the invaders; England is their home.

Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country.

Conchita (Alisha Boe) is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child.

All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths.

Nan is now married to Theo, The Duke of Tintagel (above). (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Nan’s heart still belongs to Guy and a nineteen-year-old secret is set to explode when her ‘Aunt’, Nell Wolfe (Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester), who is actually her birth mother, arrives on the scene.

An oblivious Nan has no idea that she was given up by Nell as a newborn to be raised by Nell’s older sister, Patti St George (Christina Hendricks).

Speaking about the turmoil her character is facing, Frøseth says, "It’s a complex mess. Nan was forced to grow up quickly and needed to find her grounding within herself, so with that came a lot of courage and boldness. It could’ve turned into a massive mental breakdown, but instead, she turns inward and keeps finding more strength."

Nan has been raised by Patti (Christina Hendricks) who she believes to be her birth mum. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers season 2 — who are the new characters for season two?

As well as the new character Nell, among the other new faces this season is academic Reede Robinson who shares a tumultuous past with the Duchess Dowager (Amelia Bullmore).

Reede is played by actor Greg Wise, who originally starred in the 1995 BBC mini-series adaptation of The Buccaneers in the role of Guy Thwaite.

Nell, played by Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester (above) is Nan's birth mother. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Who are the returning cast for The Buccaneers Season Two?

Apple TV Plus has confirmed that the main ensemble cast will be returning, including Kristine Frøseth (Nan St. George), Alisha Boe (Conchita Closson), Josie Totah (Mabel Elmsworth), Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy Elmsworth), Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny St. George), Christina Hendricks (Mrs. St. George), Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable), Josh Dylan (Lord Richard Marable), Guy Remmers (Theo, Duke of Tintagel), Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte), and Barney Fishwick (Lord James Seadown).

Lizzie (Aubri Brag) was in a secret relationship with Honoria (Mia Threapleton). (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers Season Two — what else does Frøseth say about season 2?

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and inspired by the unfinished novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton, Frøseth says a highlight this time was working alongside Christina Hendricks and Leighton Meester for the eight-part series.

"Both are such powerhouses and I felt very blessed to experience their strengths and learn from them", she says.

"We all wanted to understand the dynamics of our characters and would talk about their backstories constantly. I’m a sucker for backstories, so it was a dream getting to figure it out with such incredible forces."

Nan's sister Jinny is hiding away with Guy Thwaite in Italy. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers season 2 — episode guide

Episode 1 “The Duchess of Tintagel”: Wednesday, June 18

Episode 2 “Holy Grail”: Wednesday, June 25

Episode 3 “Get Her Out”: Wednesday, July 2

Episode 4 “Ice Cream”: Wednesday, July 9

Episode 5 “A Whole Love”: Wednesday, July 16

Episode 6 “Every Single Piece of My Heart”: Wednesday, July 23

Episode 7 “All Rise”: Wednesday, July 30

Episode 8 “She Knows”: Wednesday, August 6

Is there a trailer for The Buccaneers season 2?

Yes there is. You can watch it here....