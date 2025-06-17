The Buccaneers season 2: release date, plot, new characters, trailer and everything we know
The Buccaneers season 2 is here - here's everything you need to know about the lavish 1870s drama.
There are new romances and explosive secrets in store when The Buccaneers season 2 hits our screens on Apple TV Plus.
As the girl-power period drama returns, the fun-loving group of Americans who came to England in the 1870s to be married off to aristocracy are ruling the roost but facing a myriad of challenges.
The Buccaneers season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with the spirited Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth) sacrificing her passionate romance with Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and instead choosing to marry Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers).
She made the selfless move in order to save her sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) from an abusive marriage to Lord Seadown (Barney Fishwick). However, Nan's heart still belongs to Guy and she can't stop thinking about him.
Here we tell you everything you need to know about what's in store for season two....
The Buccaneers season 2 release date
The Buccaneers season 2 premieres worldwide on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
The eight-episode season will release weekly, concluding on August 6, 2025
The Buccaneers season 2 plot
The action picks up directly where season 1 left off. In the first season, the "Buccaneers," a group of fun-loving young American girls, exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.
Now they are no longer the invaders; England is their home.
Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country.
Conchita (Alisha Boe) is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child.
All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths.
Nan’s heart still belongs to Guy and a nineteen-year-old secret is set to explode when her ‘Aunt’, Nell Wolfe (Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester), who is actually her birth mother, arrives on the scene.
An oblivious Nan has no idea that she was given up by Nell as a newborn to be raised by Nell’s older sister, Patti St George (Christina Hendricks).
Speaking about the turmoil her character is facing, Frøseth says, "It’s a complex mess. Nan was forced to grow up quickly and needed to find her grounding within herself, so with that came a lot of courage and boldness. It could’ve turned into a massive mental breakdown, but instead, she turns inward and keeps finding more strength."
The Buccaneers season 2 — who are the new characters for season two?
As well as the new character Nell, among the other new faces this season is academic Reede Robinson who shares a tumultuous past with the Duchess Dowager (Amelia Bullmore).
Reede is played by actor Greg Wise, who originally starred in the 1995 BBC mini-series adaptation of The Buccaneers in the role of Guy Thwaite.
Who are the returning cast for The Buccaneers Season Two?
Apple TV Plus has confirmed that the main ensemble cast will be returning, including Kristine Frøseth (Nan St. George), Alisha Boe (Conchita Closson), Josie Totah (Mabel Elmsworth), Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy Elmsworth), Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny St. George), Christina Hendricks (Mrs. St. George), Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable), Josh Dylan (Lord Richard Marable), Guy Remmers (Theo, Duke of Tintagel), Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte), and Barney Fishwick (Lord James Seadown).
The Buccaneers Season Two — what else does Frøseth say about season 2?
Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and inspired by the unfinished novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton, Frøseth says a highlight this time was working alongside Christina Hendricks and Leighton Meester for the eight-part series.
"Both are such powerhouses and I felt very blessed to experience their strengths and learn from them", she says.
"We all wanted to understand the dynamics of our characters and would talk about their backstories constantly. I’m a sucker for backstories, so it was a dream getting to figure it out with such incredible forces."
The Buccaneers season 2 — episode guide
Episode 1 “The Duchess of Tintagel”: Wednesday, June 18
Episode 2 “Holy Grail”: Wednesday, June 25
Episode 3 “Get Her Out”: Wednesday, July 2
Episode 4 “Ice Cream”: Wednesday, July 9
Episode 5 “A Whole Love”: Wednesday, July 16
Episode 6 “Every Single Piece of My Heart”: Wednesday, July 23
Episode 7 “All Rise”: Wednesday, July 30
Episode 8 “She Knows”: Wednesday, August 6
Is there a trailer for The Buccaneers season 2?
Yes there is. You can watch it here....
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.