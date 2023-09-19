One Piece season 2: everything we know

One Piece season 2 is officially happening!

The Netflix live-action adaptation of One Piece has been a smash hit. The streaming service has confirmed that the show amassed a total of 37.8 million views within two weeks of its arrival on the platform, making it the number-one title on Netflix.

Whilst the streamer's previous anime adaptations weren't as successful, One Piece's swashbuckling, high-seas adventure has struck a chord with plenty of fans. Thankfully, the show's success has meant that Netflix has decided to renew the series, meaning we can look forward to heading for the Grand Line with the Straw Hats in One Piece season 2. Here's everything we know about the new season right now.

One Piece season 2 does not have a release date just yet, and since it was only recently renewed, we expect we'll have to wait a while before we find out when the show will return. If you're looking for more entertainment in the meantime, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows and the best anime on Netflix that you should be streaming right now.

Tomorrow Studios' President, Becky Clements, previously suggested that they hoped to have the show back within the next year or two. Scripts for the season are written, but due to the ongoing strikes, filming and production won't be able to get underway until things are resolved. Speaking to Variety in early September, Clements said: "Realistically, hopefully, [One Piece season 2 is] a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air".

You can find the One Piece season 2 announcement video below, where Eiichiro Oda thanked viewers for tuning in via Transponder Snail and delivered the good news that we'd be setting sail with the Straw Hats once more.

What will One Piece season 2 be about?

Signs currently point to One Piece season 2 adapting the original series' Arabasta Saga. This story arc saw the Straw Hats finally venturing to the Grand Line for the first time and sees them being targeted by Baroque Works, the criminal syndicate who sent "Mr. 7" to try and recruit Zoro (who promptly cut the agent in half) at the start of season 1.

The first season's final episode also included a couple of teases for what's to come. For one thing, we learned that two of Luffy's pirate foes, Captain Alvida and Buggy the Clown, have forged an alliance and are likely to seek revenge on the Straw Hats in the near future.

Plus, the pre-credits teasers set up another villain from the universe. In that scene, we saw a man smoking two cigars burn a wanted poster of Monkey D. Luffy who we strongly suspect is none other than Captain Smoker. Smoker is a Marine Captain who has the power to turn his body into smoke, and he ruthlessly pursues pirates with his Devil Fruit abilities.

Thanks to the season 2 announcement video, we also suspect that Tony Tony Chopper will appear in the new season. For newcomers to the franchise, Chopper is an anthropomorphic reindeer doctor, and a fan-favorite character at that.

One Piece season 2 cast?

Who will star in One Piece's second season? (Image credit: Casey Crafford/Netflix)

We'd expect the Straw Hat crew will be back on deck for One Piece season 2. That means we're hoping to see Iñaki Godoy reprise his role as the future King of the Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy, along with Mackenyu Arata as the expert swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as sharpshooter Usopp, Emily Rudd as the expert navigator, Nami, and Taz Skylar as their chivalrous chef, Sanji.

And since Captain Alvida and Buggy the Clown have teamed up, we expect Ilia Isorelýs Paulino and Jeff Ward will return for season 2, along with Morgan Davies as Marine Vice Admiral Garp.

Is there a One Piece season 2 trailer?

At the time of writing, we've not seen a One Piece season 2 trailer, and since the series was only just renewed, we expect it'll be a while before we see one. As and when footage arrives, we'll be sure to include it here!