One Piece: everything you need to know about the Netflix live-action adaptation

Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation is officially setting sail later this year.

Following adaptations of prominent anime properties like Cowboy Bebop and Death Note, Netflix is plowing ahead with its next live-action adaptation. This time around, the streaming service has turned to the long-running series, One Piece.

Like the original show (and the manga One Piece is based on), the series will follow the antics of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate on a quest with his crew to find the mythical "One Piece" treasure.

Although the streamer hasn't released too much info about the new series just yet, they have recently confirmed a release date and revealed some promotional art of the crew.

Here's what we know about One Piece so far.

Netflix's One Piece adaptation doesn't have a full release date just yet, though the streamer has confirmed that the series will debut at some point in 2023.

As and when they share a more precise date, we'll be sure to include it here.

Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Click Remind Me to add it to your list.https://t.co/c9RxnWdQiY pic.twitter.com/rQES39GkmkJanuary 30, 2023 See more

Who's in the One Piece cast?

The new poster features the silhouettes of five Straw Hat Pirates. Obviously, you can't have One Piece without Monkey D. Luffy, and he's being played by Iñaki Godoy in the live adaptation.

We also know that Monkey will be sailing the Grand Line alongside his well-known crewmates, including Roronoa Zoro (played by Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

You can see just how excited the main cast are to be working on the series in their announcement video:

Welcome to Netflix Straw Hats! @InakiGodoy, @mackenyu1116, @emilysteaparty, @itsbookofjacob and Taz Skylar. pic.twitter.com/sLwsJlO37PNovember 9, 2021 See more

They're far from the only names attached to the show right now, though. Netflix has revealed plenty more names from the One Piece cast already, and further casting info is to follow.

You can find a list of additional names below:

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

Morgan Davies as Koby

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Vincent Regan as Garp

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Celeste Loots as Kaya

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore

Colton Osorio as Young Luffy

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida

Chioma Umeala as Nojiko

Steven Ward as Mihawk

What's One Piece about?

It's fairly difficult to try and give a summary of the plot of One Piece, or to predict which parts of the story Netflix might choose to adapt, as there's so much material to choose from.

The manga series that One Piece is based on has been released weekly practically non-stop since its debut in the summer of 1997, and the anime adaptation crossed the 1000-episode mark in November 2021 after being on the air for more than 20 years.

Broadly speaking, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy (who wields the power of rubber following the consumption of a Devil Fruit, a fruit that confers a type of superhuman power to the eater) who decides to set out in search of the titular treasure in order to proclaim himself the King of Pirates. Along the way, he recruits new members to his crew and faces off against all sorts of enemies across the globe in search of the dead Pirate King Gol D. Roger's ultimate treasure.

Netflix hasn't offered up a synopsis of their take on One Piece, but as and when we do get a clearer idea of where and when their story takes place, we'll include more detail below.

Who's working on One Piece?

One Piece is being produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, with Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as writers, executive producers and showrunners for the adaptation.

Netflix has also confirmed that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is on board as an executive producer, too, along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Is there a One Piece trailer?

Not yet! Since we only just confirmed that the series would be coming our way this year, we don't expect to see any footage for a little while yet.

However, we have been treated to a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at some of the concept art in a video which details how some of the sets have been built which you can watch below: