‘Cowboy Bebop’: Release date, cast and everything else we know about the Netflix series

Cowboy Bebop was a hit anime series that debuted in 1998 and consisted of 26 episodes. Now, more than 20 years later, fans of the series are getting a live-action adaptation courtesy of Netflix and showrunner Andre Nemec.

The streamer announced it was working on an adaptation of Cowboy Bebop back in 2018, but now we are closing in to the show making its debut on the streaming service, making it one of the most anticipated shows of 2021.

Before it blasts off though, he is everything you need to know about Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop.

What is the plot of ‘Cowboy Bebop’?

The original Japanese anime series followed a ragtag group of bounty hunters and their adventures. Netflix’s official synopsis for Cowboy Bebop certainly seems like they are keeping things pretty close to the original storyline:

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

The initial batch of episodes for Cowboy Bebop is going to be 10. With 26 episodes of the original anime series, there should be some additional source material for future seasons, if and when Netflix renews the show.

Who is in the ‘Cowboy Bebop’ cast?

With its ragtag trio of bounty hunters serving as the heart of the anime series, casting for the live-action version of these roles was very important. Leading the way is John Cho (Star Trek, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Searching) as Spike Spiegel, while Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage, The Deuce) and Daniella Pineda (The Detour, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) star as Jet Black and Faye Valentine, respectively.

Other members of the cast, and who they are playing, include:

Alex Hassell - Vicious

Elena Satine - Julia

Blessing Mokgohla - Santiago

Molly Moriarty - Kimmie Black

Lucy Currey - Judy

Arlo Green - Saltz

Rachel House - Mao

Mason Alexander Park - Gren

Geoff Stults - Chalmers

Ann Truong - Shin

Tamara Tunie - Ana

Hoa Xuande - Lin

One other important cast member, Ein , Cowboy Bebop’s super intelligent corgi, will be included in the live-action Netflix series. He is sure to become a fan favorite.

Netflix has announced that Cowboy Bebop will debut on the streaming service on Nov. 19 . At that time, all 10 episodes will be available for fans to binge at their leisure.

Cowboy Bebop is part of Netflix’s substantial fall/winter lineup for 2021. It joins the ranks of other TV shows like Money Heist, Sex Education, Dear White People, Cobra Kai and The Witcher returning to the streamer. Netflix also has a bounty of original movies that it will premiere in the final months of 2021.

Is there a ‘Cowboy Bebop’ trailer?

Netflix has not released a trailer for Cowboy Bebop yet, but a number of images were released teasing the cast and the look of the show. You can find them all in one place right here .

How to watch ‘Cowboy Bebop’

When Cowboy Bebop is released on Nov. 19, you will need access to Netflix to be able to watch. If you’re not already one of the streamer’s 203 million-plus subscribers, you can sign-up for the service, with the base Netflix subscription priced at $13.99 per month.

You can also catch up with the original anime Cowboy Bebop via streaming to get a taste of what to expect with the Netflix adaptation.