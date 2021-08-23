Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ lands Nov. 19 release date, reveals first images

Netflix is primed to launch its highly anticipated adaptation of the anime series Cowboy Bebop, with the streaming service announcing a Nov. 19 release date for the series. In addition, the first batch of images from the show are also available.

The original Cowboy Bebop came out in 1998 and followed the adventures of an easygoing bounty hunter and his partners. Netflix ordered the live-action version of the show in 2018 and set John Cho to star as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Here is the official synopsis for the Netflix series:

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

In addition to Cho, Shakir and Pineda, the series will star Alex Hassell as Vicious, Elena Satine as Julia, Blessing Mokgohloa as Santiago, Molly Moriarty as Kimmie Black, and Mason Alexander Park as Gren. Andre Nemec serves as the series’ showrunner.

Netflix tweeted out some of the first batch of images. More can be found here .

The first season of Cowboy Bebop will feature 10 episodes, all of which will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 19, as is the streamer’s standard operating procedure.

Cowboy Bebop joins a packed list of new and returning Netflix shows for the rest of 2021. The latest is the Sandra Oh-led comedy series The Chair, as well as the likes of Clickbait, Money Heist, Sex Education, Dear White People, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher.

To watch any and all of this content, you need to be a Netflix subscriber, which has a base subscription priced at $13.99.