'The Chair' on Netflix — everything you need to know about Sandra Oh's university comedy

Sandra Oh is trying a spot of comedy in The Chair which will transport viewers into the hilarious high-pressured world of a failing university English department. Killing Eve’s Sandra plays the woman tasked with trying to save a real sinking ship.

Shooting for the comedy-drama, which comes from the creators Game of Thrones, began in February this year and also boasts Transparent star Jay Duplass and Holland Taylor from Two and a Half Men among the cast.

So here’s everything we know so far about the Netflix series The Chair…

Filming wrapped on The Chair in Pittsburgh in April and the 6 half-hour episodes are all set to land on Netflix on 27 August.

What's the plot?

The Chair has been described as a "dramedy" and follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the chair of a failing English department at the prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with plenty of challenges and some high expectations, especially as she’s the first woman to head up the department and one of the few staff members of color at the university. But luckily she has witty, no-nonsense Professor Joan Hambling (Holland Taylor), who’s her close friend and confidante, to help her meet the dizzying demands of her new role.

The Chair cast — Sandra Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim

Sandra Oh, who’s also acting as executive producer of The Chair, plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, Pembroke University’s new English Department Chair and the first woman and person of color in the role.

Oh found fame and fans as Cristina Yan in the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and has won two Golden Globes, both for Grey’s Anatomy and for her role as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. She’s also set to star in the horror film Umma later this year, as well as the eagerly awaited final series of Killing Eve, which will air next year.

She also lent her voice to the Netflix animation Over The Moon, plus the animated series Invincible which arrived on Amazon Prime earlier this year.

Sandra Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim in The Chair. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Chair star Sandra Oh with her Killing Eve co-stars. (Image credit: BBC)

The Chair cast — who else is starring

As well as Jay Duplass and Holland Taylor, other series regulars include Nana Mensah (Bonding), who plays Ji-Yoon’s close colleague Yaz McKay, Bob Balaban (The Politician) as set-in-his-ways Professor Elliot Rentz, as well as Everly Carganilla (from Netflix family drama Yes Day) as Ji-Yoon’s precocious young daughter.

Is there a trailer for The Chair on Netflix?

Yes, a trailer for The Chair has just dropped. The sneak peek sees Oh walk into an office and open a package revealing a nameplate. And the nameplate makes it very clear that she is in charge! Judging by the trailer the language might be a bit strong for some! It’s all pretty serious until the final moment when she hilariously falls off her chair.