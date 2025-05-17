New on Netflix May 17-23: 6 new movies, shows and specials to watch picked by our editor

It's another week and so prolific streaming service Netflix has another batch of TV shows, movies and specials rolling out to streamers around the world.

I'm What to Watch's streaming editor and so I keep an eye on everything coming to Netflix each week (yes, everything) and I pick the best of the rest to create a curated list each weekend.

This time around I've created a list of 6 new Netflix Originals arriving between Saturday, May 17 and Friday, May 23. Some of these shows could end up on our list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, sometimes they end up being... not so good, but it's often worth checking them out.

My list this week has a range of genres including a stand-up comedy show, a horror movie, a reality dating show and two dramedy series. So whatever your taste is, there will be something or you on this list.

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Hollywood star and comedian Sarah Silverman has her second Netflix stand-up special arriving on Tuesday, May 21.

In Postmortem, Silverman will discuss the loss of her parents, which would seem a dark topic but she'll find the humor in it for the stand-up show.

Releases on Tuesday, May 21

You can count on Netflix to release a constant roster of twisted "dating" reality shows, and Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark is its latest offering.

In Sneaky Links, six single people are checked into a motel, being told that they're doing so to mingle with the other contestants. Unbeknownst to them a casual fling from each of their pasts also gets invited, and the original guests have to decide whether they get to know this 'Sneaky Link' better, or commit to meeting a new person and letting their 'Sneaky Link' meet someone new.

Releases on Wednesday, May 21

She The People

Tyler Perry's latest creation for Netflix is She The People, a political drama series starring Terri J. Vaughn.

She The People is about a Lietenant Governor. After a successful campaign for the position, she finds herself struggling to keep her family presentable now that they're in the public eye, while also maintaining her role under a governor who looks down on her.

Releases on Thursday, May 22

Sirens

Netflix's new miniseries Sirens has a star-studded cast including Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Milly Alcock, Glenn Howerton and Meghann Fahy all show up in the dramedy.

The show takes place over one weekend at a luxurious estate. It's about the sister of the assistant of a rich socialite who decides that her sibling is being taken advantage of by her boss. She decides to crash a weekend at their island estate in order to try and save her sister.

Releases on Thursday, May 22

Forget You Not

Netflix's final series of the week hails from Taiwan, and it's called Forget You Not.

The series is about a sho employee and part-time stand-up comedian who's facing marriage issues and troubles with her dad. She embarks on a journey to solve her issues and recreate her relationships and friendships.

Releases on Friday, May 23

Fear Street: Prom Queen

After a trio of Fear Street movies released over three weeks in 2021, Netflix has brought back the horror movie franchise for a new installment based on an R.L. Stine novel.

Fear Street: Prom Night is set in 1988 and it's about the race to be voted Prom Queen at a high school. Things are complicated when an unexpected nominee begins to pull ahead, as some of the expected frontrunners become to vanish in mysterious circumstances.