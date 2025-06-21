New on Netflix June 21-27: just four new releases, but one's huge!

Every week I publish a curated list of the top new Originals coming to the Netflix library, but this week's list (for additions between Saturday, June 21 and Friday, June 27) is a little different.

That's because the list of four new additions you see below isn't a selected list of new Netflix shows and movies coming this week, but the entire list. One stand-up special, one documentary movie, one reality show and one drama.

If you're wondering: yes, that's a surprisingly light roster of new addition, as I often have to pick between 15+ Netflix Originals for this list. So it's made my job a lot easier!

The likelihood that something will show up on my list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies then is reduced somewhat, but never say never!

So let's find you something new to watch on Netflix this week.

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen

Starting the week is a stand-up special featuring Canadian comedian Steph Tolev, which was filmed at Boston's Paradise Rock Club.

Filth Queen sees Tolev shock audience members and viewers with a reportedly frank and uninhibited persona, and you can probably guess the type of jokes she'll make based on the title alone.

Releases on Tuesday, June 24

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

(Image credit: Netflix)

The third installment in Netflix's ongoing Trainwreck series of documentary movies about headline-grabbing events is Poop Cruise which debuts one week on from the last entry.

Poop Cruise is about the breaking down of a luxury cruise between Texas and Mexico which left passengers stranded for several days, When the stopped working, toilets overflowed, leaving raw sewage to leak all across the ship, hence the name. Plus, another kind of "revolting" occurred when passengers began to wrest control back for themselves.

Releases on Tuesday, June 24

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

There have been quite a few different versions of Netflix's The Ultimatum series and you can probably guess Queer Love's spin on it: it's a dating show for same-sex couples. The new season releases over two weeks from Wednesday, June 25.

The Ultimatum is about couples in which one has given the other... well, an ultimatum: "marry me or I leave you". In Queer Love season 2 these six couples will get taken to Miami for a series of tasks and conversations that'll test or strengthen their bond, all aiming at answering the question: will they stay or will they go?

Releases on Wednesday, June 25 and finshes on Wednesday, July 2

Squid Game season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Its first season is Netix's most-watched non-English TV show, and its second season is Netflix's second most-watched non-English TV show, and so Squid Game season 3 has big boots to fill when it returns on Friday, June 27.

As you probably know, Squid Game is about an underground game of brutal challenges, and the quest of one man not to win, but to stop them from taking place. His mission has encouraged the games' runner to step down from his metaphorical throne and try to face off against him, and season 3 will determine the fate of the Squid Games.