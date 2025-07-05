New on Netflix July 5-11: our expert picks the 7 shows and movies to binge this week

Where I live the new TV schedule is slow, but Netflix gets new releases from around the world and so my weekly list of new movies and shows on Netflix takes us around the globe.

As part of my job as What to Watch's streaming editor, every week I look through every new Netflix Original coming to the world's biggest streaming service, and pick a handful of the most-watch additions that people are bound to watch.

I only include ones that would be worthy of our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, bringing you only the top picks. This week the list is of new Netflix Originals coming between Saturday, July 5 and Friday, July 11.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X

Netflix's Trainwreck series of hour-long docs based on headline-grabbing events continues with The Real Project X, which lands on Tuesday, July 8. The name alludes to an American coming-of-age film called Project X.

The doc looks at a 2012 party in Haren, Netherlands, in which a 16-year-old accidentally made a Facebook event listing public instead of private. What transpired was a party that saw tens of thousands of prospective attendees, and slowly turned into a riot on the streets.

Releases on Tuesday, July 8

The Gringo Hunters

From Netherlands we move over to Mexico for The Gringo Hunters, which comes out on Wednesday, July 9 and tells a story inspired by real workers.

The Gringo Hunters is about a Mexican police unit which hunts down American criminals escaping across the border. Over several episodes they'll investigate cases and try to bring to justice runaways.

Releases on Wednesday, July 9

Under a Dark Sun

Back to Europe! New thriller series Under a Dark Sun is set in Provence, France, on a prestigious flower farm.

The series is about a mother on the run who finds work as a picker at the farm, however she becomes the prime suspect in the murder case of the owner of the farm. As the case continues it emerges that she was the next in line for the estate as she has secret connections with the family who owns it.

Releases on Wednesday, July 9

Ziam

Netflix loves its Asian-made zombie movies and the latest one is called Ziam, which was made in Thailand and comes out this week.

Ziam follows a retired boxer who gives up his job to spend time with his girlfriend. However, the doctor where this girlfriend works is attacked by zombies and so he must dust off his knuckles and use his boxing fortitude to fight through the creatures and rescue his partner.

Releases on Wednesday, July 9

Brick

Netflix fans might recognize the lead of the new German thriller Brick, as Matthias Schweighöfer was also in Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves on the streamer back in 2021.

The movie, which is possibly a sci-fi or a horror (The description isn't clear), is about the residents of an apartment building who wake up one day to find a giant wall blocking them in the building. The tenants need to work together to find a way out and work out what's happening to them.

Releases on Thursday, July 10

Too Much

The only American production of the week, Too Much is an anticipated rom-com series created by Lena Dunham which you can watch this week.

Too Much is about a New York woman who's rapidly losing friends, and eventually her partner leaves her too. She decides to start again by moving to London and upon arriving, quickly finds a new partner. However this man has just as much wrong with him as she has with her, and they need to improve together if their relationship is going to work.

Releases on Friday, July 11

Almost Cops

We return to the Netherlands for our final Netflix Original for the week. Almost Cops is a Dutch buddy cop movie, as you can probably tell from the name.

The film is set in Rotterdam and tells of an officer trying to make his neighborhood safer, who's paired with a demoted ex detective on the job. As they work they realize that they both knew a murdered person who was dear to them, so they team up to get to the bottom of the crime.