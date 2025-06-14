New on Netflix June 14-20: our TV expert picks the 6 new specials, movies and series you'll want to binge
Documentaries, drama and... magic?
Just like last week, it's a pretty non-fiction-heavy week on Netflix in terms of new Originals. But if you prefer fictional stories, I've still got two new series which you'll hopefully enjoy.
As part of my job as What to Watch's streaming editor, every week I look through every new Netflix Original coming to the world's biggest streaming service, and pick a handful of the most-watch additions that people are bound to watch.
I only include ones that would be worthy of our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, bringing you only the top picks. This week the list is of new Netflix Originals coming between Saturday, June 14 and Friday, June 20.
So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...
Justin Willman: Magic Lover
You've seen Netflix's stand-up specials before (or seen of them), but the streamer has its first-ever magic show special this week.
Magic Lover comes from Justin Willman, who's already had a magic prank show for the streamer (whatever that means). The hour long special was filmed at the Fitzgerald Theater in Minnesota and it sees Willman making jokes and talking while also performing magic tricks.
- Releases on Tuesday, June 17
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem
The next installment in Netflix's Trainwreck series of documentary movies is Mayor of Mayhem, which is all about former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.
Mayor of Mayhem looks at how Ford unexpectedly became a candidate in the Mayoral race and even-more-unexpectedly won it in a landslide victory, but then oversaw an administration that kept jumping from one controversy to another.
- Releases on Tuesday, June 17
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2
Netflix returns one of its sports docuseries this week with America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season which lands on Wednesday, June 18.
This series follows the cheerleading squad of the Dallas Cowboys through the NFL season, with this run of episodes being about the 2024-25 season. We'll see the new beginnings as they try out for spots, veterans as they fight to keep their places and wildcards, all as they try to keep their spots and make it onto the final squad.
- Releases on Wednesday, June 18
The Waterfront
Our first drama series of the week is The Waterfront, which is ostensibly inspired by a true story. It's set in North Carolina and stars Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary and Melissa Benoist.
The Waterfront follows the Buckley family, a struggling unit that owns a fishing empire, which is on a downward trend. To turn things around, the patriarch returns to the fold after multiple heart attacks, but he'll need to get his family in line to do so, which may be a task that's too hard for him.
- Releases on Thursday, June 19
Grenfell: Uncovered
A documentary movie which will hit close to home for many Brits is Grenfell: Uncovered, which is the latest of many documentaries about the tragic 2017 tower block fire which claimed 72 lives.
In Grenfell: Uncovered we'll learn why the Grenfell Tower caught fire, looking at both the literal spark and the chain of events which meant such a deadly blaze could break out in a residential flat. The doc will also look at ways the inferno could have been prevented, with stories shared by first responders and survivors.
- Releases on Friday, June 20
Olympo
Our second drama series of the week is Olympo, a Spanish young adult series about top-tier athletes at a prestigious sports academy.
In Olympo, the captain of a synchronized swimming team starts to fall in the rankings as her best friend and other teammates lap her (metaphorically and literally). She discovers that there's more at play than her slipping physique and has to decide if she wants to beat her friends or join them... or both.
- Releases on Friday, June 20
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.
As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.
You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.
