New on Netflix May 3-9: 7 new movies and TV shows to stream as picked by our editor

There's a busy line-up of new Netflix Originals coming to the world's biggest streaming service this week, and so if you don't feel like trawling through lists to find what's worth seeing, you've come to the right place.

Every week I look through what's new on Netflix in order to create a curated list of the must-watch new additions. This week I've got 7 picks coming between Saturday, May 3 and Friday, May 9.

Sometimes the shows I pick end up on our list of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, sometimes they end up being... not so good, but it's often worth checking them out.

There's a healthy range of content this week including documentaries, reality programming, true crime and international dramas.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week:

The Devil's Plan season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the beginning of the week is the return of Korean reality competition show The Devil's Plan.

In The Devil's Plan, fourteen smart people compete over the course of a week in order to win the equivalent of $350,000. They go head-to-head in strategic games and puzzles, and success in them translates into currency with which they can buy resources to improve their standing.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Releases on Tuesday, May 6

Untold

(Image credit: Netflix)

This week sees the return of Untold which, like last year, sees one new sports documentary movie land each week through the month with three in total. Ostensibly they tell untold sports stories, though some of them are pretty well known.

This week we see Shooting Guards, about a 2009 gun incident between two Washington Wizards teammates. A week later is The Liver King about controversial carnivore influencer Brian Johnson, and the week after that is The Fall of Favre about the claims against Brett Favre.

Releases weekly from Tuesday, May 6

Full Speed season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest of Netflix's annual sports docuseries is back this week with Full Speed season 2, which gets all five episodes this week.

This series follows drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series over the course of a year, as they race for gold and also maintain lives off of the track.

Releases on Wednesday, May 7

Forever

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's latest novel adaptation comes from a 50-year-old Judy Blume book, and is set in the ancient year of 2018.

Forever is about two Black teenagers living in Los Angeles who grow up besides each other, learning to love and understand themselves and see the world through each others' eyes. They experience all of life's firsts together, both good and bad.

Releases on Thursday, May 8

The Royals

The Royals is a romantic dramedy series from India, and while the streamer hasn't shared things like an episode count or images (at the time of writing), the premise sounds like it could be fun.

Our two leads of The Royals are Aviraaj, a fun-loving prince whose family is on the road to bankrupcy and Sophia, a high-functioning CEO who's facing competition for her leadership of the company. They have to work together to save each other's finances while finding some romance in between.

Releases on Friday, May 9

Nonnas

(Image credit: Jeong Park/Netflix)

Vince Vaughn leads the cast of the new comedy movie Nonnas, where he's joined by Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello and Susan Sarandon.

Nonnas is about a man who opens a restaurant in honor of his deceased mother and grandmother, based on their recipes. He hires a group of grandmothers (or Nonnas) to work as his chefs, and it's an experience that's as revelatory for them as it is for him.

Releases on Friday, May 9

A Deadly American Marriage

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another movie to end the week: A Deadly American Marriage is a true crime doc about an event from 2015.

The movie explores the case of the Corbett family, one of whom was killed by the other and their father. One of the killers plead self defense, the other voluntary manslaughter, but it's still unclear what happened between the couple and why one of their lives had to end. Maybe the movie will answer this.