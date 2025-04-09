Nonnas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Vince Vaughn movie
Vaughn is joined by some legends of Hollywood.
There are many who can recall warm memories of maternal figures whipping up amazing dishes in the kitchen, but the 2025 new movie Nonnas takes things a bit further. Based on a true story, the film follows Vince Vaughn’s Joe as he recruits a couple of grandmothers to help him open up an Italian restaurant. However, the grandmothers he recruits aren’t exactly besties, which can make for quite the drama. If all this doesn’t entice you yet, then perhaps knowing there some Hollywood legends joining Vaughn in the movie will. Here’s everything we know about Nonnas.
Nonnas release date
Nonnas debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 9. Those hoping to watch the movie need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.
Nonnas cast
As previously mentioned, Vaughn leads Nonna as Joe. Vaughn has previously starred in some classics like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and The Break-Up, and he’s recently been seen in Tires and Bad Monkey.
Again, Vaughn is joined by some legends. Starring alongside him are Lorraine Bracco as Roberta, Susan Sarandon as Gia and Talia Shire as Teresa. Bracco is a famous face from Goodfellas and The Sopranos, Sarandon is an Oscar winner for Dead Man Walking and is one-half of Thelma & Louise and Shire co-starred in The Godfather and Rocky films.
Also in Nonna are Linda Cardellini (No Good Deed) as Olivia, Brenda Vaccaro (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) as Antonella, Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike XXL) as Bruno and Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos) as Stella.
Nonnas plot
Nonnas is based on a true story, and the script was penned by Liz Maccie. Here’s a synopsis of the movie from Netflix’s Tudum:
"Nonnas follows Joe (Vince Vaughn), who, after losing his mom and grandmother, turns to their generations-old recipes for solace and direction. With the money from his mom’s insurance and a little help from his friends, he opens Enoteca Maria, an old-school Italian spot that staffs four grandmothers, or “nonnas,” from different cities in Italy, who share their dishes with the neighborhood.”
Nonnas trailer
Check out the must-see trailer for the movie below.
Nonnas director
Nonnas was directed by Stephen Chbosky. He’s previously directed The Four Corners of Nowhere (1995), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Wonder (2017) and Dear Evan Hansen (2021).
