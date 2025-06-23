Netflix top 10 has underrated Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway comedy at No. 1 — reminds us we need more Nancy Meyers

The movie world needs more Nancy Meyers in it, as the acclaimed director of beloved movies like The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give and The Holiday hasn’t made a move in a decade. If you want hard proof that there’s still a demand for Nancy Meyers movie, look no further than her most recent feature directorial effort, 2015’s The Intern, quickly shot up to the no. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 in the US.

Netflix added The Intern to its lineup in the US and UK on June 22, and within a day the underrated and heart-warming gem starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway movie has bested recently popular Netflix titles like Straw, Gerard Butler’s Plane and the 30-year-old thriller Copycat.

Written and directed by Meyers, The Intern follows a 70-year-old widower named Ben (De Niro) not enamored with retirement who decides to sign up for a senior internship program at a growing online fashion company. There he works closely with the site’s founder Jules (Hathaway), who is determined at all costs to make her company work. The pair form a close relationship that helps them each grow and learn what’s most important in life and business.

Watch The Intern trailer right here:

The Intern - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

The reception for The Intern was middling upon its release. The movie just clears the bar for “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes at 60% positive reviews from critics, though audiences liked it a bit more with a 73% positive score. I think with the benefit of time we see The Intern as a solid, sweet movie made primarily for an older audience, something we don’t get as much any more.

I wouldn’t go as far to say that it’s Meyers best movie (The Holiday and Something’s Gotta Give rank in the top two spots for me), but The Intern is well worth the watch. And at the very least, it shows that we need another Nancy Meyers movie as soon as possible.

Meyers was working on a new movie, tentatively titled Paris Paramount, back in 2023 that was initially lined up at Netflix but was removed from the docket over budget concerns and there’s been no confirmed news on the future of the project since. Meanwhile, she and Jude Law had some fun in an Instagram post about a possible sequel to The Holiday.

For the moment, what’s next for Nancy Meyers is up in the air, but in the meantime you can enjoy The Intern (and The Holiday) on Netflix right now.