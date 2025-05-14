Tyler Perry’s Straw: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Taraji P. Henson drama

Tyler Perry has become a juggernaut in the world of entertainment, conquering the theater, TV and film. Now he’s back with Straw, a new 2025 movie that reunites him with Golden Globe winner (for Empire) Taraji P. Henson.

The film again takes the multihyphenate Perry out of the realm of Madea, and instead serves as a riveting story about the lengths one desperate mother is willing to go to in order to save her daughter. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Henson is set to deliver a powerful performance, one that truly pulls at the heartstrings. Here’s everything we know about Tyler Perry’s Straw.

Tyler Perry’s Straw premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 6. Those hoping to watch the movie need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Tyler Perry’s Straw cast

Sherri Shepherd, Tyler Perry's Straw (Image credit: Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix)

As previously stated, Taraji P. Henson leads the Straw cast as Janiyah, a struggling single mother who can’t catch a break. Henson has starred in some remarkable roles over the course of her career, including as Cookie Lyons in Empire, Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures. Recently, she’s been featured in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and The Color Purple musical film.

Starring alongside Henson in Straw are the following:

Sherri Shepherd (Precious) as Nicole Parker

Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One) as Detective Raymond

Glynn Turman (Rustin) as Richard

Sinbad (A Different World) as Benny

Rockmond Dunbar (9-1-1) as Chief Wilson

Tyler Perry’s Straw plot

Here is an official synopsis for Tyler Perry’s Straw:

"A single mother’s (Taraji P. Henson) day spirals into chaos. As things go from bad to worse, she finds herself the prime suspect in a crime she never meant to commit, and realizes her survival depends on the one thing she’s never been able to trust: the people around her."

Tyler Perry’s Straw trailer

Check out the trailer for the new movie below. Watching it, we’re reminded of Denzel Washington’s John Q.

Tyler Perry’s STRAW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry

Putting on the director's hat again for Straw, Perry is a well-established figure in Hollywood having been the brains behind the Madea movies and TV shows like Sistas, House of Payne, The Have and Have Nots and Bruhs. Here is a list of his full-feature projects: