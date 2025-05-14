Tyler Perry’s Straw: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Taraji P. Henson drama
She’s joined by Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor.
Tyler Perry has become a juggernaut in the world of entertainment, conquering the theater, TV and film. Now he’s back with Straw, a new 2025 movie that reunites him with Golden Globe winner (for Empire) Taraji P. Henson.
The film again takes the multihyphenate Perry out of the realm of Madea, and instead serves as a riveting story about the lengths one desperate mother is willing to go to in order to save her daughter. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Henson is set to deliver a powerful performance, one that truly pulls at the heartstrings. Here’s everything we know about Tyler Perry’s Straw.
Tyler Perry’s Straw release date
Tyler Perry’s Straw premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 6. Those hoping to watch the movie need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.
Tyler Perry’s Straw cast
As previously stated, Taraji P. Henson leads the Straw cast as Janiyah, a struggling single mother who can’t catch a break. Henson has starred in some remarkable roles over the course of her career, including as Cookie Lyons in Empire, Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures. Recently, she’s been featured in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and The Color Purple musical film.
Starring alongside Henson in Straw are the following:
- Sherri Shepherd (Precious) as Nicole Parker
- Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One) as Detective Raymond
- Glynn Turman (Rustin) as Richard
- Sinbad (A Different World) as Benny
- Rockmond Dunbar (9-1-1) as Chief Wilson
Tyler Perry’s Straw plot
Here is an official synopsis for Tyler Perry’s Straw:
"A single mother’s (Taraji P. Henson) day spirals into chaos. As things go from bad to worse, she finds herself the prime suspect in a crime she never meant to commit, and realizes her survival depends on the one thing she’s never been able to trust: the people around her."
Tyler Perry’s Straw trailer
Check out the trailer for the new movie below. Watching it, we’re reminded of Denzel Washington’s John Q.
Tyler Perry
Putting on the director's hat again for Straw, Perry is a well-established figure in Hollywood having been the brains behind the Madea movies and TV shows like Sistas, House of Payne, The Have and Have Nots and Bruhs. Here is a list of his full-feature projects:
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
- Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
- Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
- Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
- Meet the Browns (2008)
- The Family that Preys (2008)
- Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
- Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
- Madea's Witness Protection (2012)
- Good Deeds (2012)
- Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
- A Madea Christmas (2013)
- The Singles Mom Club (2014)
- Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
- Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)
- Acrimony (2018)
- Nobody's Fool (2018)
- A Madea Family Reunion (2019)
- A Fall from Grace (2020)
- A Madea Homecoming (2022)
- A Jazzman's Blues (2022)
- Mea Culpa (2024)
- Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black (2024)
- The Six Triple Eight (2024)
- Tyler Perry's Duplicity (2025)
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.