Mea Culpa: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Tyler Perry movie

The moonlight is shining on one of destiny's children in Tyler Perry's latest thriller Mea Culpa.

In this 2024 new movie, Kelly Rowland finds herself portraying a defense attorney who takes on a new client in Trevante Rhodes. As she works on getting to the truth in his case, she finds herself enamored by his charm and artistic allure.

Interested in watching? Here's everything we know about Mea Culpa.

Mea Culpa premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 23. Those interested in watching the movie will need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Mea Culpa plot

Here is a synopsis of Mea Culpa from Netflix:

"Everyone is hiding something in this crime thriller. Criminal defense attorney Mea Harper and her husband Kal are at a crossroads as the couple navigates difficulties in their marriage and finances. So when the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy lands in her lap — and with the potential to make partner at her firm — Mea sees an opportunity to keep her family afloat. But when she tries to uncover whether her cagey-yet-seductive client is telling her the full truth, what she learns might unravel more than just her legal case."

Mea Culpa cast

As previously mentioned, Mea Culpa stars Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes as Mea Harper and Zyair Malloy, respectively.

As a member of one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Destiny's Child, Rowland hardly needs an introduction. Outside of the Grammy winner shining in the music industry, she's also taken to Hollywood starring in things such as Fantasy Football, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby and Bad Hair.

Rhodes broke through the doors of television and movies starring in the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight. He's also been featured in things like MIKE, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Candy Cane Lane.

Helping to round out the cast are Sean Sagar (NCIS: Sydney), Nick Sagar (Run the World), RonReaco Lee (First Wives Club), Shannon Thornton (P-Valley) and Kerry O'Malley (The Killer).

Mea Culpa trailer

From the trailer, it looks like Rowland's Mea is in for quite the thrilling and tempting ride.

Tyler Perry movies

Tyler Perry once again pulled double duties, both writing and directing Mea Culpa. Tyler Perry has an unparalleled place in Hollywood with television shows, movies and plays on his resume. Here is a list of his full-feature films: