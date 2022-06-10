MIKE: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Mike Tyson-inspired series

It looks like Hulu subscribers should prepare to be knocked out this summer with the arrival of MIKE, the drama series based on the legendary Mike Tyson. (We realize we shamefully went for the pun here, but we couldn’t help it).

For many sports fans, the series is long overdue. As ESPN (opens in new tab)reports, of the 58 total fights that Tyson has boxed in his career, he won 50 of them, 44 of which were by K.O. He clearly didn’t earn the name "Iron Mike" for nothing. While his astounding record certainly speaks to his athletic ability, it doesn’t paint the story of his at times tumultuous life journey. From his public and rocky marriage with ex-wife Robin Givens, to his brief stint in prison to the bite seen around the world in his match with Evander Holyfield, he’s found himself in some predicaments that have been the butt of bad press and bad, sometimes cruel, jokes.

With his historic career and personal life serving as the backdrop to the series, MIKE seeks to tell the unauthorized story of arguably one of America’s greatest boxers.

Here’s everything we know about MIKE.

MIKE is set to premiere in the US on Hulu on Thursday, August 25. It’s not immediately clear if all eight episodes of the limited series will be released then or if they will trickle onto the platform on each of the following Thursdays. However, we will pass along the distinction once we know more.

Additionally, as of right now, there has been no official word as to when the series will make its way to the UK, but again, we’ll provide an update to this as more information becomes available.

MIKE premise

Trevante Rhodes in MIKE (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu describes the MIKE premise as the following:

"From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya, and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People, MIKE explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

"MIKE is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson — and it is one wild ride."

Again, MIKE is unauthorized. As stated in Variety (opens in new tab), the boxer has strongly come out against the project.

In other news, fans of Tyson will have the opportunity to watch an authorized version of his story when the limited series featuring actor Jamie Foxx (Ray, Spider-Man: No Way Home) hits the airwaves. Not only is Foxx playing Tyson in the subsequent project, but Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas, The Irishman) is also on board as an executive producer and Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 2, The Guilty) serves as director.

MIKE cast

Playing Iron Mike in the Hulu series is actor Trevante Rhodes. Rhodes shot to stardom after portraying Chiron in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. Since then, he’s gone on to star in films like Bird Box, The Predator and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Other notable names featured in the series include Russell Hornsby (Fences), Harvey Keitel (Lansky), Laura Harrier (Hollywood) and Li Eubanks (All Rise).

For a full list of the MIKE cast, be sure to visit IMDb (opens in new tab).

MIKE trailer

Although MIKE may not be greenlit by Tyson himself, respectfully, it looks like something worth watching.

How to watch MIKE

MIKE is a Hulu Original series that airs exclusively on the platform in the US. Those interested in watching the show will need to have a subscription to the streaming service, which consumers can sign up for as a standalone service or as part of the Disney Bundle.

An official UK release date has yet to be announced, but we will provide more information as it becomes available.