Hulu's Mike Tyson series KO'd by critics and fans

There was a lot of interest in how Hulu's limited series MIKE, about boxing legend Mike Tyson, would tell the boxer's layered life story. While the series would almost certainly touch on the infamous Evander Holyfield ear incident, would-be viewers and critics wondered if his various legal troubles would be reflected in the project and how in-depth into his childhood trauma it would go. There was also the question of how authentic the TV story would be given Tyson himself did not give his blessing.

Now that the series has premiered, reviewers and the Twitterverse have more often than not given the project harsh critiques, leaving the consensus on MIKE a split decision at best.

Critics have hit the eight-episode series for its writing and storytelling, despite the show reuniting I, Tonya writer and director Steven Rogers and Craig Gillespie. Meanwhile, Twitter users have completely different reasons for their scathing words.

Here’s what people are saying about MIKE.

By the way, we’ve seen a few episodes and done some fact-checking to determine what was fact vs fiction in MIKE.

What are critics saying about MIKE?

Again, critics aren’t necessarily jumping up and down in excitement about MIKE, and those attached to the project seemingly have an uphill battle to endure if they had hopes for nominations come awards season. While Mike Tyson portrayer Trevante Rhodes is receiving a warm reception, the same can’t be said of the series.

As of August 30, MIKE had a Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) of 42% and a Metacritic (opens in new tab) score of 52. Although all the reviews aren’t terrible, even the more positive ones seem quick to point out the project’s flaws. Take a look below and see a few of the comments some of publishing’s most reputable sources are saying.

"If you’re interested in what made Mike Tyson a successful boxer, beyond the ability to deliver and take a punch, or even what makes boxing interesting beyond belts and paydays, you had best look elsewhere — and there is no lack of places to look." - The Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab)

"Despite a knockout performance by Trevante Rhodes, MIKE doesn't consistently clear it [the bar], offering an episodic, occasionally too-irreverent tone in seeking to portray not just the boxer but those who passed through his orbit." - CNN (opens in new tab)

"But unlike the real-life champ with a killer right uppercut, MIKE pulls its punches, never weighing in on which version of the superstar the audience should root for — which Mike should leave the ring victorious. Is he the steely-eyed villain, the lovable rogue, the misunderstood little boy with a lisp so desperate for love he found it in a fist?" - The Washington Post (opens in new tab)

"MIKE isn’t some total puff piece, but it’s way more invested in trying to understand Mike Tyson and the things he has either admitted to doing or been convicted of doing than in actually depicting those things and letting the audience draw their own conclusions." - The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)

Twitter reaction to MIKE

In the culture and society in which we live today, consumers tend to be a lot more conscious about what they purchase, or in this case stream. It seems a number of people have taken to Twitter to express their disdain for MIKE, not because they’ve seen it, but rather because they are supporting Mike Tyson in his feud with Hulu.

The real Tyson alleged in an Instagram post to his 19.2 million followers, "Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me."

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Take a look at some Tweets from individuals saying they aren’t watching MIKE in solidarity with Tyson.

Mike Tyson said don’t watch that Hulu doc about him and I’m not. I don’t want no smoke.August 24, 2022 See more

Twitter fam we standing together on this Mike Tyson issue right? We’re NOT watching that show on HULUAugust 28, 2022 See more

I feel like I can't watch that Mike Tyson movie on Hulu because Mike Tyson doesn't support it.August 25, 2022 See more

Now for those on Twitter that have watched the series, there seems to be a bit of contention surrounding Trevante Rhodes. While the Moonlight actor absolutely has a fanbase that appreciates his talent in the MIKE role, not everyone is thrilled by the physical transformation he underwent to play Tyson (i.e. the bald head and makeup). Take a look for yourself.

It’s damn scary how well Trevante Rhodes nailed Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/9U7At9rnR1August 26, 2022 See more

I would sue tf outta HULU too Mike‼️ pic.twitter.com/8cro5K8pj3August 29, 2022 See more

Hulu Got my boy Mike Tyson looking like Bill Duke 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/krrcjJlvv5August 28, 2022 See more

even Trevante on IG making fun of himself in this makeup LMAOO pic.twitter.com/8OoRQ0nYhPAugust 26, 2022 See more

For those that are interested in watching MIKE for themselves, the series is currently available to stream on Hulu.