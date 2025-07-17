How to watch the 2025 Washington Open tennis tournament online or on TV from around the world

While Wimbledon is over, there's not much of a pause for tennis fans because the 2025 Washington Open begins on Monday, July 21 and lots of top racquet players are hitting the court for it.

Dubbed the Mubadala Citi DC Open due to sponsorship reasons, the Washington Open is the only 500-level tennis tournament which has both ATP and WTA (or men's and women's) strands. It takes place at the William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington D.C.

Lots of the world's top tennis players will be hitting the hardcourts of the center including Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula and Nick Kyrgios (the latter as part of doubles).

Over the course of one week, men's and women's doubles will be hotly contested, with the final matches due to take place on Sunday, July 27.

As a 500-level tennis tournament, it's not always easy to watch the Washington Open from around the world, but whether you live in the US or abroad we've got ways for you to see the tennis action.

How to watch the 2025 Washington Open in the US

If you live in the US, then your best bet for watching ATP and WTA 500 tennis, including the 2025 Washington Open, is via cable.

Two channels have been confirmed to show live coverage: Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel 2.

If you don't have it via cable, there are live TV streaming services you can use to stream from these channels over the internet. Sling (Orange plan), DirecTV (with add-on Sports pack) and Fubo (Pro plan) all have Tennis Channel, however Tennis Channel 2 is free so you don't need to pay for any subscription or plan to watch.

The event has shared a schedule of when each channel will have coverage and you can find it here, but the gist is that both will show coverage through the week though the main Tennis Channel goes further into the evening. Over the weekend for the semifinals and finals, only Tennis Channel will air matches.

You can also stream matches via the Tennis Channel App, and a subscription to this will cost you $10 per month.



How to watch the 2025 Washington Open in the UK

If you live in the UK, watching the Washington Open will be a little bit unreliable, but with lots of Brits in the draw it's worth trying.

Sky Sports is set to broadcast coverage of the Washington Open in the UK via its Sky Sports Tennis channel.

That channel will also air coverage of the Austrian Open Kitzbühel and Prague Open so it won't be back-to-back Washington Open coverage, however those are both 250-series tournaments so it's possible that priority will go to the US event.

A subscription to Sky TV with Sky Sports access costs £35 per month, or for varying prices with different combinations of extra channels or libraries.

How to watch the 2025 Washington Open in Australia

You can watch live streams of the Washington Open from Australia using beIN Sports, a streaming service which costs $15 per month.

It's cheaper, however, to sign up for an annual plan which costs $130.

How to watch the 2025 Washington Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2025 Washington Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

