How to watch the Madrid Open 2025 tennis tournament online or on TV

The newest major tennis tournament has begun in the form of the Madrid Open 2025, which began on Tuesday, April 22 and runs up until Sunday, May 4.

The Madrid Open takes place at Madrid's Caja Mágica, which has hosted the event since 2009. It's a clay-court tournament, one of the first of the season, which consists of both men's and women's singles and doubles.

Returning champions Andrey Rublev and Iga Świątek take to the field in Spain alongside a long list of other contenders, and some of the world's best tennis players are currently battling it out in the early rounds.

So here's how to watch the 2025 Madrid Open online or on TV.

How to watch the 2025 Madrid Open in the US

If you live in the US, then you can watch the action via coverage from the Tennis Channel.

This cable channel is the home for tennis coverage in the US, so you could probably already guess that it was your place to go for Madrid Open coverage. And its schedule is basically exclusively Madrid for the next two weeks.

You can access the Tennis Channel by picking up a cable plan that includes it, or by using a live TV streaming service which lets you cut the cord and stream cable channels online.

Your cheapest option is Sling TV and you can find the current price below, though you'll need to pay $11 extra for the Sports add-on package. It's also on DirecTV if you get the Choice package or higher, and Fubo with the Elite plan.

However you watch the Tennis Channel, live coverage each day is scheduled to begin at 2.30 am ET/11.30 pm PT the day prior and continue until play ends, followed by non-live coverage of the event.



How to watch the 2025 Madrid Open in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch the Madrid Open by using Sky Sports.

Coverage will air on the Sky Sports Tennis channel at 10am each day. On some days it'll also appear on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can watch Sky Sports by signing up for one of the Sky TV plans that include it: £35 for Essential or £42 for Ultimate. The difference between the two is that Ultimate offers more live TV channels but it doesn't affect the Sky Sports offerings.

How to watch the 2025 Madrid Open in Australia

You can watch live streams of the Madrid Open from Australia using beIN Sports, a streaming service which costs $15 per month. It's cheaper, however, to sign up for an annual plan which costs $130.

Play starts at 8pm AEDT each day and it airs on both beIN Sports 1 and beIN Sports 2, so there should be a good range of coverage.

How to watch the Madrid Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2025 Madrid Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports tournament, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!