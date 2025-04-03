How to watch The Masters 2025: stream online or watch on TV

It's time once again for the annual tradition of the world's best golfers heading to Augusta National Golf Course, as The Masters 2025 is just days away, with the tournament taking place April 10-13.

Golf fans are certainly not going to want to miss any of the action. The first of four majors on the golf calendar, there is going to be wall-to-wall coverage of the 2025 Masters, including pre-tournament coverage starting Monday, April 7, all the way through the final hole and the winner slipping on the green jacket on Sunday, April 13.

While we'll have to wait and see the play on the course to know who or what the biggest storylines are going to be, as always there are storylines aplenty. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the reigning Masters champ hoping to defend his title. Among those hoping to best Scheffler this week are Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee (fresh off his ever PGA Tour win), Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. If you're wondering, Tiger Woods is not playing as he recovers from an achilles injry.

The best way to find out about all of these questions is to watch The Masters? But can you stream it, and if so where? And where is it available to watch on TV? We’ve got everything you need to know on how to watch it from wherever you are right here.

How to watch The Masters 2025 in the US

To watch live on TV, you need access to CBS and ESPN either through a traditional pay-TV subscription service or a live TV streaming service that carries the networks, which include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (only ESPN) or YouTube TV; CBS can also be accessed through a TV antenna, though ESPN cannot.

To stream The Masters on Paramount Plus or ESPN Plus, you must be a subscriber to either service. You can watch CBS's live coverage on Paramount Plus if you sign up for Paramount Plus with Showtime, but there is general coverage available through the standard Paramount Plus plan. All of ESPN Plus’s coverage will be available to all subscribers, with users having the option to sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service or pairing it with Disney Plus and Hulu through the Disney Bundle.

You can also watch select footage from the tournament through The Masters' official website and their Masters Live feed.

How to watch The Masters 2025 in the UK

Sky Sports is airing exclusive coverage of The Masters for viewers in the UK all throughout the week.

Sky Sports Golf will have pre-tournament coverage daily Monday through Wednesday, including live coverage of the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 9, from 7-10 pm.

Actual tournament coverage airs on Sky Sports Golf Thursday and Friday at 2 pm, before switching over to the main Sky Sports channel at 8 pm. Weekend coverage also begins at 5 pm and going through end of play..

In addition, Sky Plus, Sky Q and Sky Glass are going to feature bonus feeds and live streams of signature holes, including Amen Corner, 15th and 16th.

To access Sky Sports' coverage of The Masters, you must be a Sky TV subscriber with the Sky Sports add-on bundle. This starts at £35 with the Essential TV, Sky Sports plan.

How to watch The Masters 2025 from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Masters, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

The Masters 2025 TV schedule

Here is the complete Masters schedule for US TV:

Monday, April 7

On the Range, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (CBS Sports Network, CBS Digital, Paramount Plus)

Tuesday, April 8

On the Range, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (CBS Sports Network, CBS Digital, Paramount Plus)

Practice round coverage, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (ESPN Plus)

Wednesday, April 9

On the Range, 9-11 am ET/6-8 am PT (CBS Sports Network, CBS Digital, Paramount Plus)

Practice round coverage, 10 am-noon ET/7-9 am PT (ESPN Plus)

Par 3 Contest, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (ESPN Plus)

Par 3 Contest, 2-4 pm ET/11 am-1 pm PT (ESPN)

Thursday, April 10

On the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET/5:30-7:30 am PT (CBS Sports Network, CBS Digital, Paramount Plus)

Holes 4, 5 & 6, 8:45 am-3:30 pm ET/5:45 am-12:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus)

Featured groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET/6:15 am-4:30 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET/7:45 am-3 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Holes 15 & 16, 11:45 am-7 pm ET/8:45 am-4 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

First round broadcast, 3-7 pm ET/noon-4 pm PT (ESPN)

Friday, April 11

On the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET/5:30-7:30 am PT (CBS Sports Network, CBS Digital, Paramount Plus)

Holes 4, 5 & 6, 8:45 am-3:30 pm ET/5:45 am-12:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus)

Featured groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET/6:15 am-4:30 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET/7:45 am-3 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Holes 15 & 16, 11:45 am-7 pm ET/8:45 am-4 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Second round broadcast, 3-7 pm ET/noon-4 pm PT (ESPN)

Saturday, April 12

On the Range, 10-noon ET/7-10 am PT (CBS Sports Network, CBS Digital, Paramount Plus)

Featured groups, 10:15 am-7 pm ET/7:15 am-4 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Holes 4, 5 & 6, 10:30 am-3:30 pm ET/7:30 am-12:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus)

Amen Corner, 11:45 am-6 pm ET/8:45 am-3 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 pm-6:30 pm ET/9:30 am-3:30 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Third round broadcast, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (Paramount Plus)

Third round broadcast, 2-7 pm ET/11 am-4 pm PT (CBS)

Sunday, April 13

On the Range, 10-noon ET/7-10 am PT (CBS Sports Network, CBS Digital, Paramount Plus)

Featured groups, 10:15 am-7 pm ET/7:15 am-4 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Holes 4, 5 & 6, 10:30 am-3:30 pm ET/7:30 am-12:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus)

Amen Corner, 11:45 am-6 pm ET/8:45 am-3 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 pm-6:30 pm ET/9:30 am-3:30 pm PT (CBS Digital, DirecTV, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus)

Final round broadcast, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (Paramount Plus)

Final round broadcast, 2-7 pm ET/11 am-4 pm PT (CBS)

The Masters 2025 tee times

Tee times have not been announced for the 2025 Masters at this time, but you can see all of the players participating in the tournament right here.

2025 Masters leaderboard

We'll add the top players on the Masters leaderboard directly below after the first round begins play on April 10.