How to watch the US Open 2025 tennis championship online or on TV around the world

There's one final Grand Slam tennis event left this year: the 2025 US Open begins on Sunday, August 24 and we're going to help you figure out how to watch it, no matter where you live.

This long-running tennis championship takes place at New York City's Billion Jean King National Tennis Center, and between the start and Sunday, September 7, we'll see singles, doubles, wheelchair and junior competitions on the outdoor hard courts of the center.

While the player list hasn't been confirmed yet, the Men's Singles championship is expected to be dominated by serve star Jannik Sinner, who's the returning champ and comes off a win at Wimbledon weeks prior. Meanwhile in the women's camp Iga Świątek comes off a Wimbledon win but she'll be facing last year's champ Aryna Sabalenka.

The player list is also expected to be full of local stars including Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff, and fans will also be keen to watch which celebrities appear to observe matches.

As one of the big sporting events of the year, it's easy to watch the US Open from around the world, with plenty of different broadcasters covering the tennis to different degrees.

We'll help you find a way to watch the US Open tennis from wherever you are.

How to watch the US Open Tennis in the US

You'll be able to watch US Open coverage on cable or online.

The best option will be by using the streaming service ESPN Plus, the online option. In past years, this has offered live streams from all the courts, so you can watch whichever of the matches you're interested in.

A subscription to ESPN Plus costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year pass, and the occasional ESPN Plus deals discount that cost.

Your other option is to watch coverage inside, and it's the ESPN channels which will be showing games. We don't know which channels exactly, but last year it was shown on ESPN2 and ESPNNews

If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNNEWs.

It's possible that coverage will also show on the main ESPN channel too. The above options offer it as do Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Just note that there are plenty more courts than channels, so ESPN's coverage will likely jump between matches and focus on the bigger pairings.

How to watch the US Open Tennis in the UK

In the UK, there's only one way to watch the US Open, and it'll cost you.

This is via Sky Sports, which holds the broadcasting rights to the tennis event, so you'll be able to watch coverage via its online platform or its premium live TV channels.

You can get access to Sky Sports by signing up for Sky TV through one of its tiers that include it. This starts at £35 for the Essential TV, Sky Sports package.

Coverage will presumably be on the Sky Sports Tennis channel, but possibly also on Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch the US Open Tennis in Australia

The official broadcast partner of the US Open in Australia is Stan Sport. It'll show live streams of the US Open courts so you can watch whichever you prefer.

Stan Sport is an add-on pack to a standard Stan subscription, which costs you $20 on top of whichever tier of the base experience you pick.

The default Stan price is $12 per month, and that's for the Basic tier but there are several options up to $22 for Premium.

How to watch the US Open Tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand, there's one way to watch the US Open; thankfully it's free so you can enjoy the tennis with no committment.

This is TVNZ+, which one again takes the broadcast rights like in previous years. This streaming service will host streams of the various games and also host highlights.

How to watch the US Open Tennis everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the US Open you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

All you need to know about the US Open tennis tournament

Where does the US Open take place? The US Open takes place in New York City's Queens borough, at the Billie Jean King Natinoal Tennis Center. This hardcourt tennis center is the regular host of the US Open.