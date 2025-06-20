How to watch England vs India: live stream 1st Test 2025 online or on TV

The much-anticipated England vs India Test series commences at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20, with both teams looking for the perfect start to the next World Test Championship cycle. Keep reading for details of how to watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England's big year of red ball cricket, which culminates in an Ashes in Australia, got off to the best possible start with a resounding win over Zimbabwe. Ollie Pope's 171 was enough to stave off competition for his number three position from Jacob Bethell, with Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue the chosen pace attack for this series opener.

While Ben Stokes' England side looks pretty settled, it's all change for India. The shock dual retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mean that 25-year-old batter Shubman Gill has been elevated to captaincy. Although he's lost the services of those two premier batters, Gill will be confident that a bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah will be enough to trouble the England line-up.

Rebranded the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to honor two greats of the game, it's set to be the start of a fascinating five-Test series between these two proud cricketing nations and we have all the information you need to watch England vs India live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs India live stream 1st Test cricket in the US

To watch England vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $50 for half a year year of live cricket.

How to watch England vs India in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the England vs India Test and it will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels. Daily action starts at 11 am UK from Friday until Tuesday (assuming all five days are required).

Sky TV base packages currently start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch England vs India in India

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to the Star Sports Network where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream England vs India online, your destination is the JioHotstar app. Prices start from ₹299 per month or a great value ₹899 for a whole year — that will also get you sorted for IPL live streams in 2026. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices.

How to watch England vs India in Australia

You can watch England vs India in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting each evening at 8 pm AEST.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $30 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch England vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch England vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best streaming VPNs.

What time does the England vs India 1st Test match begin?

The five-day England vs India 1st Test starts on Friday, June 20 and is scheduled to run until Tuesday, June 24.

Play gets underway each morning at 11 am UK local time, which is 6 am ET / 3 am PT.

What are the England vs India Test squads? England: Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes India: Shubman Gill (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

What is the England vs India 1st Test venue? The 1st Test between England vs India in 2025 is taking place at the 18,350-capacity Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Home also to the proud Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Headingley has been an international cricket venue for more than 125 years. It is the site of two of English cricket's most miraculous Test wins — both over Australia in the Ashes, in 1981 and 2019. The last time these sides met in Leeds was four years ago when England thrashed India by an innings having bowled out their opponents for just 78 on day 1.