How to watch IPL 2025 live streams online or on TV

The finest players of cricket's shortest format are once again coming together for the 18th edition of the six-hitting, bail-flashing Indian Premier League. You can watch IPL 2025 live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US and Sky Sports in the UK, with the tournament running from Friday, March 21 until the final on Sunday, May 25.

Almost two decades after its inaugural outing, the Indian Premier League has become the two-month highlight of the cricket calendar's franchise merry-go-round.

The Kolkata Knight Riders come into this year's tournament as champions, having dominated last season's edition. They've lost victorious captain Shreyas Iyer to the big spending Punjab Kings, but have picked up his namesake Venkatesh.

Eyes are always attracted to the extravagant Rishabh Pant when he takes to the field, but never more so than in this year's Indian Premier League — he now holds the record for the most expensive ever IPL player, having attracted a price of ₹27 crore (just over $3 million) when he was snapped up in the Mega Auction by the Lucknow Super Giants.

India legends Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) will also return, along with international talent including Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock and Pat Cummins.

Whatever you think of T20 cricket, the razzmatazz of the Indian Premier League is hard to ignore. Below is all the information you need to live stream every game of the 2025 IPL and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch IPL 2025 in the US

Willow TV is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League in the US. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or from $50 for six months of live cricket — more than enough to cover the entire tournament. It's also expected that Willow will show some games for free, but the service has yet to confirm which matches and how many.

How to watch IPL 2025 in the UK

Sky Sports once again has the broadcast rights to show the IPL in the UK in 2025.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month (at the time of writing). You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch IPL 2025 in Australia

You'll be able to watch Indian Premier League 2025 matches in Australia on Fox Cricket channels on TV.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this year's tournament, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch IPL 2025 in India

After last season's IPL was shown absolutely free on the JioCinema app, it looks like cricket fans in India will have to pay this year following the merger between Viacom18 and Star India.

So while the Star Sports Network will show games on TV in a choice of different languages, you'll need access to the new JioStar app to watch on mobiles. Pricing is yet to be confirmed ahead of the tournament.

How to watch IPL 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

IPL 2025 fixtures and schedule

All you need to know about IPL 2025

When does the IPL start in 2025? The 2025 Indian Premier League is scheduled start on Friday, March 21. At the time of writing, the full fixture list for the tournament had not been announced. However, the first match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will feature the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Who are the teams in the 2025 Indian Premier League? The 10 teams competing in the 2025 Indian Premier League are: Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad

How many matches are in the 2025 IPL? There will be 74 matches in total in the 2025 Indian Premier League. The 10 teams plays each other once during the league stage. There are then two qualifiers and an eliminator, before the grand final on May 25.

Where is the IPL final in 2025? For the first time in 10 years, the Indian Premier League 2025 final will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 66,000-capacity arena has been used for international cricket for more than 90 years and has previously played host to 50-over and Twenty20 World Cup finals. The IPL final was held at Eden Gardens in 2013 and 2015 — the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings on both occasions,