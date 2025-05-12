How to watch 2025 PGA Championship: stream online or watch on TV

After The Masters gave us an incredible finish and a historic victory from Rory McIlroy, what's going to happen at the 2025 PGA Championship that will have golf fans talking? Make sure you don't miss any of the crucial moments with our complete guide on how to watch the 2025 PGA Championship right here.

Last year, Xander Schauffele took home his first major title with a win at the PGA; he would add to that a few months later with an Open Championship title. Can he win three of the last five majors with a successful defense this year? That will be one of the big questions this week, but there are plenty more storylines to keep an eye on.

With the pressure off, can McIlroy continue to add to his major total? After claiming his first victory of the year a couple of weeks ago, can Scottie Scheffler snag his first major of the year (and his first non-Masters major)? How will the LIV players, including Bryson DeChambeau, peform? Like Schauffele last year, will someone claim their first major this week?

To find out, watch the 2025 PGA Championship this week. Read on below for all the details you need to do so.

How to watch the PGA Championship in the US

Official coverage of The PGA Championship is being split between CBS, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

CBS and ESPN are available with just about any traditional pay-TV provider and most live TV streaming services; they both are available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but only ESPN is available on Sling TV.

You can also stream the 2025 PGA Championship, with CBS and ESPN offering live streams of the tournament. For CBS, its live weekend coverage is going to be available via Paramount Plus, though you must be signed up for the Paramount Plus with Showtime tier as that allows you to stream CBS's live coverage.

ESPN Plus will be the home of the main broadcast in the mornings, but once ESPN takes over in the afternoon the streamer will continue to offer special looks at featured groups throughout tournament. As far as signing up for ESPN Plus, it is available as a standalone service, as part of Hulu with Live TV or bundled for a single monthly fee with Disney Plus and Hulu.

The other option, if you're old school, is a TV antenna. However, that will only give you access to the third and final round airing on CBS.

How to watch the PGA Championship in the UK

Sky Sports is the home of the PGA Tour in the UK, and that will remain the case for the PGA Championship.

To watch the PGA Championship on Sky, you must have a Sky TV subscription.

How to watch the PGA Championship from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the PGA Championship, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

2025 PGA Championship TV schedule

Here is a rundown of the full 2025 PGA Championship TV schedule:

Thursday, May 15

First-round main broadcast, 7 am-noon ET/4-9 am PT, ESPN Plus

First-round featured holes (16, 17, 18), 7:45 am ET/4:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

First-round morning featured groups, 8 am-noon ET/5-9 am PT, ESPN Plus

First-round main broadcast, noon-7 pm ET/9 am-4 pm PT, ESPN

First-round afternoon featured groups, noon-7 pm ET/9 am-4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Friday, May 16

Second-round main broadcast, 7 am-noon ET/4-9 am PT, ESPN Plus

Second-round featured holes (16, 17, 18), 7:45 am ET/4:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

Second-round morning featured groups, 8 am-noon ET/5 -9 am PT, ESPN Plus

Second-round main broadcast, noon-7 pm ET/9 am-4 pm PT, ESPN

Second-round afternoon featured groups, noon-7 pm ET/9 am-4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Saturday, May 17

Third-round main broadcast, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Third-round morning featured groups, 8 am-1 pm ET/5-10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Third-round main broadcast, 10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN

Third-round featured holes (14, 15, 16), 10:45 am ET/7:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

Third-round main broadcast, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, CBS/Paramount Plus

Third-round afternoon featured groups, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Sunday, May 18

Final-round main broadcast, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Final-round morning featured groups, 8 am-1 pm ET/5-10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Final-round main broadcast, 10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN

Final-round featured holes (14, 15, 16), 10:45 am ET/7:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

Final-round main broadcast, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, CBS/Paramount Plus

Final-round afternoon featured groups, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

PGA Championship FAQs

Sahith Theegala (Image credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Where is the 2025 PGA Championship? The 2025 PGA Championship is taking place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. This is the second time the PGA Championship has been played at Quail Hollow, having previously been the track for the major in 2017, when Justin Thomas won. The course is a par 71 that will play 7,626 yards for this tournament.