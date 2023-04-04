How to watch The Masters 2023: stream online and watch on TV
The Masters is golf's first major tournament of the year.
It's called a tradition unlike any other, as each April golf fans around the world tune in to watch The Masters golf tournament. From April 6-9, return to Augusta National Golf Course for one of the most iconic and scenic sporting events in the world, featuring many of the game's best players.
The Masters is the first of golf's four major tournaments (along with the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship) and one of the headlining events of the PGA Tour season (though it’s technically not a PGA Tour event). With that being the case, fans want to know how they can watch as much of the action as possible.
Let this guide help you do just that, as we break down how you can watch The Masters 2023 tournament via streaming and traditional TV.
How to watch The Masters in the US
There are two broadcast homes for The Masters in the US: ESPN and CBS. Both networks offer traditional TV broadcasts and streaming options to watch as much of the golf as you can.
ESPN covers pre-tournament, Thursday and Friday action, while CBS is the home for the third and final round of the Masters on Saturday and Sunday.
CBS, as one of the four must-carry networks in the US, is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna. ESPN, meanwhile, is a specialty cable channel, but it is also included by just about all pay-TV providers. If you've cut the cord from traditional TV subscriptions, live TV streaming services also offer these two networks: CBS is on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, while ESPN is available on those and Sling TV.
Streaming options for The Masters include ESPN Plus, which is going to carry some exclusive coverage of events like The Masters Par 3 contest, as well as other live feeds, as well as Paramount Plus, which offers live streams of CBS’ coverage of the tournament for those subscribed to its Paramount Plus Premium plan.
Masters.com (opens in new tab) is also an option to watch online, with both pre- and live tournament action available through the website.
How to watch The Masters in the UK
Sky Sports is the exclusive home to watch The Masters in the UK, with the network covering all four days of the tournament. Specifically, tournament coverage is available on Sky Sports Golf and the Main Event channels. If you want to stream the tournament, you can do so through the SkyGo app.
If you don't currently have Sky Sports, it's £24 per month on top of your standard Sky TV subscription, so you can get them bundled together for £46 if you're not already a subscriber.
The Masters 2023 dates
The official dates for The Masters 2023 tournament is Thursday, April 6, to Sunday, April 9. But there is plenty of pre-tournament coverage for the avid golf fans to make sure they get as much of the iconic tournament as they could possibly want.
Here is the schedule of events that are available to watch on TV and online for The Masters 2023:
April 3
- On the Range, noon-2 pm ET, online only
April 4
- On the Range, 9-11 am ET, online only
April 5
- On the Range, 9-11 am ET, online only
- Par 3 Contest, noon-5 pm ET, online
- Par 3 Contest, noon-3 pm ET, ESPN Plus
- Par 3 Contest, 3-5 pm ET, ESPN
April 6
- Honorary Starters, 8:15-8:30 am ET, online only
- On the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET, online only
- Holes 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 am-3:30 pm ET, online only
- Featured groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET, online only
- Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET, online only
- Holes 15 and 16, 11:45 am-7 pm ET, online only
- First round live coverage, 3-7 pm ET, ESPN and online
- First round replay coverage, 8-11 pm ET, ESPN
- First round highlights, 11:35-11:50 pm ET, CBS
April 7
- On the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET, online only
- Holes 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 am-3:30 pm ET, online only
- Featured groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET, online only
- Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET, online only
- Holes 15 and 16, 11:45 am-7 pm ET, online only
- Second round live coverage, 3-7 pm ET, ESPN and online
- Second round replay coverage, 8-11 pm ET, ESPN
- Second round highlights, 11:35-11:50 pm ET, CBS
April 8
- Featured Groups, 10:15 am-7 pm ET, online only
- Holes 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 am-3:30 pm ET, online only
- On the Range, 11 am-1 pm ET, online only
- Amen Corner, 11:45 am-6 pm ET, online only
- Holes 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 pm ET, online only
- Third round live coverage, 3-7 pm ET, CBS and online
April 9
- Featured Groups, 10:15 am-7 pm ET, online only
- Holes 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 am-3:30 pm ET, online only
- On the Range, 11 am-1 pm ET, online only
- Amen Corner, 11:45 am-6 pm ET, online only
- Holes 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 pm ET, online only
- Final round live coverage, 2-7 pm ET, CBS and online
- Green Jacket Ceremony, 7 pm ET, online only
The Masters 2023 field
The Masters is an invite-only field, but the 2023 lineup of golfers features many of the games best players. Among the field are defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Sahith Theegala. A number of big-name LIV golfers are also in the field, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson and Mito Pereira. Oh, yeah, and some guy named Tiger Woods is also expected to tee it up.
The Masters 2023 FAQs
Where is The Masters?
The Masters always takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. It is the only one of the four majors golf tournaments to be played at the same course every years.
Augusta was designed by legendary golfer Bobby Jones in 1930 and is known across the world for its stunning look and iconic holes, including the famous Amen Corner.
Can LIV golfers play at The Masters?
The battle between the PGA and LIV Golf continues to be one of the big stories in the game. The PGA suspended or barred players who joined LIV Golf from competing in their events, but does that extend to The Masters?
No, The Masters, while featuring many PGA Tour players and taking place during its season, is technically not a PGA Tour event and invites whatever players that it wants to compete in the tournament. That includes LIV Golfers who meet the tournaments specific qualifications: being a past Masters winner, winning one of the other majors in the last five years or placing high enough in any of the majors of the previous year; winning the Players Championship in the last three years; landing in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings at the end of the previous season or the ranking a week before the tournament.
