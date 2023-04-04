How to watch The Masters 2023: stream online and watch on TV

It's called a tradition unlike any other, as each April golf fans around the world tune in to watch The Masters golf tournament. From April 6-9, return to Augusta National Golf Course for one of the most iconic and scenic sporting events in the world, featuring many of the game's best players.

The Masters is the first of golf's four major tournaments (along with the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship) and one of the headlining events of the PGA Tour season (though it’s technically not a PGA Tour event). With that being the case, fans want to know how they can watch as much of the action as possible.

Let this guide help you do just that, as we break down how you can watch The Masters 2023 tournament via streaming and traditional TV.

How to watch The Masters in the US

There are two broadcast homes for The Masters in the US: ESPN and CBS. Both networks offer traditional TV broadcasts and streaming options to watch as much of the golf as you can.

ESPN covers pre-tournament, Thursday and Friday action, while CBS is the home for the third and final round of the Masters on Saturday and Sunday.

CBS, as one of the four must-carry networks in the US, is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna. ESPN, meanwhile, is a specialty cable channel, but it is also included by just about all pay-TV providers. If you've cut the cord from traditional TV subscriptions, live TV streaming services also offer these two networks: CBS is on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, while ESPN is available on those and Sling TV.

Streaming options for The Masters include ESPN Plus, which is going to carry some exclusive coverage of events like The Masters Par 3 contest, as well as other live feeds, as well as Paramount Plus, which offers live streams of CBS’ coverage of the tournament for those subscribed to its Paramount Plus Premium plan.

Masters.com (opens in new tab) is also an option to watch online, with both pre- and live tournament action available through the website.

How to watch The Masters in the UK

Sky Sports is the exclusive home to watch The Masters in the UK, with the network covering all four days of the tournament. Specifically, tournament coverage is available on Sky Sports Golf and the Main Event channels. If you want to stream the tournament, you can do so through the SkyGo app.

If you don't currently have Sky Sports, it's £24 per month on top of your standard Sky TV subscription , so you can get them bundled together for £46 if you're not already a subscriber.

Justin Rose at Augusta National (Image credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The official dates for The Masters 2023 tournament is Thursday, April 6, to Sunday, April 9. But there is plenty of pre-tournament coverage for the avid golf fans to make sure they get as much of the iconic tournament as they could possibly want.

Here is the schedule of events that are available to watch on TV and online for The Masters 2023:

April 3

On the Range, noon-2 pm ET, online only

April 4

On the Range, 9-11 am ET, online only

April 5

On the Range, 9-11 am ET, online only

Par 3 Contest, noon-5 pm ET, online

Par 3 Contest, noon-3 pm ET, ESPN Plus

Par 3 Contest, 3-5 pm ET, ESPN

April 6

Honorary Starters, 8:15-8:30 am ET, online only

On the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET, online only

Holes 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 am-3:30 pm ET, online only

Featured groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET, online only

Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET, online only

Holes 15 and 16, 11:45 am-7 pm ET, online only

First round live coverage, 3-7 pm ET, ESPN and online

First round replay coverage, 8-11 pm ET, ESPN

First round highlights, 11:35-11:50 pm ET, CBS

April 7

On the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET, online only

Holes 4, 5 and 6, 8:45 am-3:30 pm ET, online only

Featured groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET, online only

Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET, online only

Holes 15 and 16, 11:45 am-7 pm ET, online only

Second round live coverage, 3-7 pm ET, ESPN and online

Second round replay coverage, 8-11 pm ET, ESPN

Second round highlights, 11:35-11:50 pm ET, CBS

April 8

Featured Groups, 10:15 am-7 pm ET, online only

Holes 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 am-3:30 pm ET, online only

On the Range, 11 am-1 pm ET, online only

Amen Corner, 11:45 am-6 pm ET, online only

Holes 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 pm ET, online only

Third round live coverage, 3-7 pm ET, CBS and online

April 9

Featured Groups, 10:15 am-7 pm ET, online only

Holes 4, 5 and 6, 10:30 am-3:30 pm ET, online only

On the Range, 11 am-1 pm ET, online only

Amen Corner, 11:45 am-6 pm ET, online only

Holes 15 and 16, 12:30-6:30 pm ET, online only

Final round live coverage, 2-7 pm ET, CBS and online

Green Jacket Ceremony, 7 pm ET, online only

The Masters 2023 field

Tiger Woods at The Masters 2022 (Image credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Masters is an invite-only field, but the 2023 lineup of golfers features many of the games best players. Among the field are defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Sahith Theegala. A number of big-name LIV golfers are also in the field, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson and Mito Pereira. Oh, yeah, and some guy named Tiger Woods is also expected to tee it up.

The Masters 2023 FAQs

Where is The Masters? The Masters always takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. It is the only one of the four majors golf tournaments to be played at the same course every years. Augusta was designed by legendary golfer Bobby Jones in 1930 and is known across the world for its stunning look and iconic holes, including the famous Amen Corner.