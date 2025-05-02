How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix F1 race online from anywhere in the world

The world's biggest motor league arrives in the US, ready for the Miami Grand Prix which takes place on Sunday, May 4.

This is the first race of the F1 2025 season to take place in the US (though more are on their way), and that gives US viewers some extra ways to watch the race.

The Grand Prix of Miami is set to take place at the Miami International Autodrome, and over its several days it'll see several musical stars including Pitbull ad Steve Aoki, as well as countless celebrity visitors.

At this point in the Formula 1 league, Oscar Piastri of McLaren Mercedes has won three of the five races, so he's our current frontrunner... but it's close, with Max Verstappen still on his heels.

Here's how to watch all of the F1 2025 season in general, as this guide will focus on the latest race.

While the race itself is on Sunday, May 4, there will be practice races and qualifiers worth watching ahead of time. Here's everything you need to know so you can watch the Miami Grand Prix when it happens.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix F1 2025 race in the US

Because the Miami Grand Prix takes place in the US, it's a little easier to watch than other F1 races (at least, for the race itself, not the practices and sprints).

The Miami Grand Prix race takes place at 3:55pm ET / 12:55pm PT on Sunday, May 4 and you can stream it on Disney Plus or ESPN Plus, or watch it on ABC.

If you want to watch the rest of the Miami Grand Prix events, you'll need access to the various ESPN cable channels with some falling to ESPN Plus. The streaming service costs $11.99 per month, and we've got an entire guide detailing F1 2025 on ESPN Plus so you know exactly what you're getting if you sign up, which I'd recommend checking out.

If you've cut the cord, a few live TV streaming services have the required ESPN channels:

DirecTV has ESPN and ESPN2 on its $64.99 Entertainment plan, and if you upgrade to the $84.99 Choice tier, you also get ESPNews and ESPNU. Hulu with Live TV, starting at $81.99, has all ESPN channels save ESPN3. Sling TV on its Orange plan, which costs you $45 per month, has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. And Fubo has ESPN and ESPN2 on its $74.99 base plan, and upgrading to the $84.99 Elite plan gets you ESPNews and ESPNU too.

Now you have a way to watch the various ESPN channels (or, more likely, want to see which channels you actually need), let's take a look at the full schedule.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, May 2

Practice : ESPNU at 12:25pm ET/9:25am PT

Sprint qualifying: ESPNews / ESPN Plus at 4:25pm ET/1:25pm PT

Saturday, May 3

Sprint: ESPN at 11:55 am ET/8:55 am PT

Ted's Sprint Notebook: ESPN3 at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT

Qualifying: ESPN at 3:55 pm ET/12:55 pm PT

Ted's Qualifying Notebook: ESPN3 at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT

Sunday, May 4

Grand Prix Sunday: ABC at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT

Countdown to Miami: ESPN3 / ESPN app / YouTube at 3 pm ET/midday PT

Race : ABC / ESPN Plus / Disney Plus at 3:55pm ET / 12:55pm PT

: ABC / ESPN Plus / Disney Plus at 3:55pm ET / 12:55pm PT Checkered Flag: ESPN3 / ESPN app / YouTube at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT

Ted's Race Notebook: ESPN3 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

ESPNews will re-air the race at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix F1 2025 race in the UK

If you've just scrolled through the entire US streaming section and are worried it'll be that complex in the UK, don't worry: it's not. In the UK you simply need to sign up for Sky TV with Sky Sports to watch the Miami Grand Prix.

Signing up via Essential TV (£35 per month) or Ultimate TV (£42) won't matter, as long as you get the Sky Sports add-on. The difference is that Ultimate TV has more TV channels, but it won't affect your sports viewing.

Coverage will largely be on the Sky Sports F1 channel, but some will be on Sky Sports Main Event too.

Here's the full Sky Sports schedule for the Miami Grand Prix. I'll omit the 'Sky Sports' from each channel title to save time.

Friday, May 2

Practice 1: F1 at 5 pm

Sprint qualifiers: F1 at 9:05 pm

Saturday, May 3

Sprint: F1 at 4 pm

Qualifying: F1 and Main Event at 8:35 pm

Sunday, May 4

Grand Prix Sunday: F1 and Main Event at 7:30 pm

Race: F1 and Main Event at 8:55 pm

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix F1 2025 race in Australia

In order to watch the Miami Grand Prix in Australia, you'll need to sign up for either Kayo Sport, Foxtel or Foxtel Now, which will be airing the coverage.

These are all paid services but Kayo often airs some free coverage or replays from each qualifier, sprint and warm-up. You'll have to pay for the race itself though, if you want to watch it live.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix F1 2025 race everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Miami Grand Prix, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, event, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Miami Grand Prix race details

Miami Grand Prix track

The Miami Grand Prix takes place at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, USA. Here's a look FIA's map of the track:

(Image credit: FIA)

The Miami International Autodrome is a temporary circuit built in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and it's often compared to the Albert Park track from the Australian Grand Prix that kicked off the F1 2025 season.

The Miami International Autodrome is 5.412km long, with drivers travelling 57 laps for a grand total of 308.326km driven. The track was first used in 2022, and its lap record has stood since 2023.

Miami Grand Prix racers and teams

Here's who's hitting the grid for the F1 2025 season: