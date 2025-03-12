How to watch every F1 2025 race: calendar, schedule, streaming options and everything else you need to know

The most popular motor racing league in the world is about to return: the F1 2025 season begins on Sunday, March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix, and then it'll run the way all until December over the course of 24 races.

This jet-setting auto league has seen unprecedented popularity for the last few years, prompting Formula 1 fans from around the world to clamor to see each and every race... including the practices and qualifiers too!

Even the most dedicated F1 fans can only see a handful of races each year, though, so we have to rely on our TV screens to give us the rest of the action. And thankfully, FIA has made it easy to watch Formula 1 around the world, with broadcasters in various regions offering it to watch on TV or stream online.

And if you're looking for a way to watch F1 races in your region, you've come to the right page, because here we'll help you work out which streaming service or cable plan to sign up for in order to see all of the Formula 1 action.

How to watch F1 2025 in the US

The official broadcaster of F1 races in the US is ESPN, the Disney-owned sports company, and it'll be showing races in a variety of ways.

The races and other F1 programming will be shown on a variety of ESPN cable channels including ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPNews and, for Spanish-language coverage, ESPN Deportes.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch ESPN channels with a few live TV streaming services. The one I'd recommend is Sling TV with the Orange package. It's the cheapest option, it offers the numbered ESPN channels, and it lets you watch ESPNU and ESPNews with an extra sports package.

You can also find some combinations of ESPN channels on Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu with Live TV, but these all miss ESPN 3.

If you don't want to watch the F1 races via the ESPN cable channels, then your other option is to use its streaming service, ESPN Plus. This won't show every race, but it'll show a lot, and it also provides some intriguing extras like the ability to stream on-board cameras and a driver tracker. That's even true for some races it's not airing, so it could still be an interesting companion app.

ESPN Plus starts at $11.99 per month, but there are a variety of ESPN Plus deals to save money. These include signing up via the Disney Bundle or getting access via certain tiers of Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch F1 2025 in the UK

If you want to watch F1 races from the UK, you'll need to sign up for Sky TV with the Sky Sports add-on, because Sky is set to be the primary broadcaster for all of the races.

There are two main Sky TV plans that you should be considering. First is Essential TV, Sky Sports, which costs you £35 per month, and the other is Ultimate TV, Sky Sports, which is £42 per month. Sometimes those prices are lower with a Sky TV deal.

The main difference between these is the upgrade to Ultimate TV, which basically offers you loads more live channels to watch over Essential TV. Essential still has all of the primary Sky TV shows in a library, plus a few channels. Both will let you watch Formula 1.

Whichever you sign up for, you will be able to watch each race by going over to the Sky Sports F1 channel, which is basically showing non-stop F1. Most of the races will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event too.

How to watch F1 2025 in Australia

There are two ways to watch Formula 1 races in Australia, as it'll be shown both on live TV and on a streaming service.

The streaming service in question is Kayo Sports, the $25-per-month sports streaming service. Kayo is going to let you stream every practice, qualifier and race as it happens, plus let you watch them afterwards. It has a 7-day free trial too, if you're tempted.

Your other option is to watch the races on the Fox Sports TV channel, which you can get access to via Foxtel and Foxtel Now. Fox Sports is set to broadcast the races in 4K, and I can't find information on whether Kayo sports will do the same.

How to watch F1 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Formula 1 races, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, event, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

F1 race schedule

