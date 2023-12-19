Sling TV packages: Orange, Blue and Orange & Blue prices and channels

‘Quality not quantity’ may well be the founding idea of Sling TV. This live TV streaming service might not offer the same dizzying array of channels as its competitors, such as Fubo and DirecTV, but it makes up for it in other ways.

With an almost unheard price of $40 per month, Sling is the ideal service for those looking to save some money at the expense of some extra channels. It is also extremely versatile regarding your platform of choice, possible to watch on iOS and Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and smart TV.

When it comes to picking one of the three packages that Sling has to offer – Sling Orange, Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue – your choice will be largely dependent on your viewing habits. Each plan crosses over slightly, regarding channel selection, but with a few key differences which will suit those who prefer a selection of football or entertainment-orientated content.

Read on to find out more about these three Sling packages and which one will work for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sling TV packages Row 0 - Cell 0 Sling Orange plan Sling Blue plan Sling Orange & Blue plan Price per month $40 $40 $55 Channels 30+ 42+ 48+ Cloud DVR storage 50 50 50 Devices 1 3 1-3

Sling Orange

Orientated slightly more towards sports fans, Sling Orange offers over 31 channels for the standard base rate of $40. This includes 50 hours of DVR storage – another standard among the three plans Sling has to offer – but with the option of extending the hours if you require more for an extra fee.

With popular channels such as the Disney Channel, Cartoon Network and Nick Jr., Sling Orange has an array of family-skewed staples that will be sure to please the kids in the household. Among its 30+ channels, this package also boasts BBC America, CNN, Comedy Central and History Channel for adults too. The downside: there is a limitation of only one device to which all this content can be streamed, not ideal for a family plan.

For the sports fanatics, this package offers perhaps the main deal maker of ESPN channels – not available on Sling Blue – perfect for NCAA viewers. Alongside access to these premium sports channels, there are a diverse array of other popular channels to browse such as TNT, Vice, Food Network and History Channel.

Sling Blue

For exactly the same price of $40 per month, an alternative plan on this streaming service you can choose is Sling Blue. Offering over 42 channels and three devices to stream content on, this is in many ways a step sideways from Sling Orange, but with more of a focus on news content.

While Sling Blue may not feature the popular Disney and ESPN channels of the former plan, it replaces them with two big networks: Fox – FOX, FS1, FX – and NBC – NBC, MSNBC.

Alongside some sports content, this plan offers a wide variety of national and local news channels while also including some channels also available on Sling Orange (Food Network, TNT, Vice). Ensure you read through the full list of channels before selecting plans so you can make sure your plan is tailormade for you.

Sling Orange & Blue

Want the best of both worlds? Looking for the family-orientated content from Sling Orange mixed with the entertainment-based channels from Sling Blue? Well, thankfully that’s why the – conveniently named – Sling Orange & Blue exists!

Coming to $55 per month for nearly 50 channels which can be screened on up to three devices, this amalgamation of the previous two plans is perfect for accessing this rich array of content. For an extra $15 per month you are granted access to the aforementioned channels in an ultimate package of entertainment, sports and news. While expansive in content, Sling Orange & Blue still offers the same standard 50 hours of DVR storage for all these shows. This is an instance where it may pay to fork out for the storage expansion to fully appreciate all of these channels properly.