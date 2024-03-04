Sky TV deals: bundles, packages and the best ways to save money on a plan

Whether you're looking for the latest must-watch US TV show, blockbusters and talked-about drama movies or many of the sports events from around the world, Sky TV likely has you covered, with a large selection of offerings.

However Sky TV is also one of the most expensive streaming services available to UK TV and movie fans, with its fees much higher than rival services like Netflix, Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus.

That's why Sky TV deals are so popular: they let you sign up to Sky, and sometimes extra bundles too, for a reduced price. You can save money while still getting the same full package of channels.

Looking to save money on Sky TV? We'll run you through the current deals, and what you can expect for other ones in the future.

Current Sky TV deals

Free trial Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix: free for first month

You can get Sky TV's standard package, with its base collection of channels and video library access, plus a Sky Stream streaming stick to turn your TV into a smart-connected one, in this bundle. It's totally free for your first month, and renews at £31 per month afterwards.

No expiry date announced

Sky Stream, Sky TV, Sky Sports & Netflix: £20 for first month

This busy package gets you a Sky Stream streaming stick, Sky TV, Sky Sport and Netflix all in one bundle. It normally costs £48 per month on an 18-month contract, but this deal lets you pay just £20 for your first month, saving you £28.

No expiry date announced

Sky Broadband, Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix: £13 for first month

If you're looking for a new broadband plan, then maybe this package is for you: you can get Sky's broadband speeds, a Sky Stream stick, and Sky TV's basic package which includes Netflix. You're locked to an 18 month contract, and it's normally £41 per month, but the deal means you pay £13 for your first month, saving you £28.

No expiry date announced

Sky Glass 43-inch TV: £0 for first three months

Need a new way to watch? This deal lets you pick up a 43-inch Sky Glass smart TV alongside a new Sky TV & Netflix subscription, and not pay anything for your first three months. Afterward, you're paying £28 per month for the TV, plus whatever your plan costs.

What you need to know about Sky TV deals

Are Sky TV deals for existing customers or new customers? Sky TV deals are mostly available to new customers only, so existing customers won't be able to make the most of free trials, for example. This also rules out returning customers, who have subscribed to Sky TV before but currently don't pay a subscription.

How long do Sky TV deals last for? In each Sky TV deal above, we've shared when it runs out, if Sky itself has announced as much. Generally speaking, each deal Sky offers covers your first month of a subscription. After that, you'll revert to a monthly plan at the usual price, unless you cancel your subscription beforehand.