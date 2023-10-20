Harry Potter gift guide: magical holiday gifts for the keen Potterheads and muggles

There's never a bad time to be a Harry Potter fan as the beloved magical franchise is always getting new movies, TV shows, games and merch, and so if you know a Potterhead, this holiday gift guide will give you some great options for what you cna get them.

Since the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 1997, the Harry Potter franchise has grown massive, with the 11-part Wizarding World movie franchise one of the biggest in history, and there are plenty of games and toys too; earlier in 2023 HBO announced that it was set to make a TV adaptation of all of the books that'll come out in a few years.

With that much Harry Potter content to enjoy, people are always buying memorabilia, toys and gifts to celebrate their passion for the franchise. The downside is that there's just so much of it out there, it can be hard to know what to buy for a fan!

Never fear though, because we're here to help you figure out what to buy. We've scoured the internet for the best gifts that we at What to Watch would buy for a Potter fan (or ourselves!) to give you a range of options.

So let's dive into our Harry Potter gift guide:

Want to search for your own gifts instead of looking through our carefully-curated list? Here are some sites you should check out for some good ideas:

Harry Potter Shop: The official Merch store for Harry Potter has plenty of gifts including wands, themed confectionary and clothing

The official Merch store for Harry Potter has plenty of gifts including wands, themed confectionary and clothing Lego : Lego has a dedicated Harry Potter theme with collectible models, huge Hogwarts recreations, Advent Callendars and sets inspired by scenes from the movies

Lego has a dedicated Harry Potter theme with collectible models, huge Hogwarts recreations, Advent Callendars and sets inspired by scenes from the movies Funko : popular collectible model maker Funko has over 50 different HP-inspired models, from affordable mini-models to art covers, multi-pack sets and its distinctive character models

popular collectible model maker Funko has over 50 different HP-inspired models, from affordable mini-models to art covers, multi-pack sets and its distinctive character models Etsy : home-made store Etsy has lots of magical options for fans of the show including cards, candles and wax melts

home-made store Etsy has lots of magical options for fans of the show including cards, candles and wax melts Amazon US and Amazon UK: official and unofficial Harry Potter merch including books, DVDs, clothes and even watches!

Harry Potter gift guide best picks

Want our best Harry Potter holiday gift ideas? Here are some top picks for the super fans

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child book: $10.37 at Target, £9.99 at Waterstones

While many Harry Potter fans will already have the original novels, another popular book is the script of the official play written by J.K. Rowling, which explores more of the wizarding world.

Sale! Harry Potter 8-movie collection: Walmart: $ 66 $23 (price cut) | Amazon UK: £33

While you can find Harry Potter movies on streaming services, there's nothing like having the physical disc to proudly display, especially with the sheer number of special features included in this 16-DVD extravaganza.

Now let's dive into all the different Harry Potter gift ideas from around the world (especially including ones we'd buy if we could!).

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $37.79 from Walmart / Amazon US / Best Buy| £25.99 from Amazon UK

Lego's advent calendars are beloved, as each day you get a few bricks which turn into a collection of smaller builds from a chosen theme. The theme for the 2023 Harry Potter calendar is Hogsmeade. Past year's Lego advent calendars may also be on sale for different prices, but the pictured one is the 2023 edition of this annually-changed set.

Official Harry Potter wand: $39 at Harry Potter Shop US | £32 at Harry Potter Shop UK

While there are many different Harry Potter wands you can buy on the web, the official Harry Potter Shop does them too. You can buy wands from the popular characters and they come in decoratvie boxes, and you can even personalize them though that'll bump up the price.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them book: $18.15 at Walmart | £6.99 at Waterstones

Another popular Wizarding World book is this, the Harry Potter spin-off which created its own movie franchise. In the US it's only available as an illustrated edition so it's cheaper in the UK, but make sure not to buy the screenplay edition which is from the movie script.

Funko Pop! Harry Potter: $12 at Funko US | £12 at Funko Europe

Funko's little collectible models are popular with fans of various franchises, and there are loads of Harry Potter options to collect like this low-cost one from Chamber of Secrets.

The Official Harry Potter Cookbook: $12.99 at Target / Amazon US / Walmart | £13.89 at Amazon UK

If you or someone you know loves to cook, then this Harry Potter inspired cook book will be a great gift. Learn how to make Malfoy blondies, troll bogey smoothies, Hagrid soup and more. If you're more baking inclined, there's also a baked-goods-centric alternative version.

Hogwarts Legacy: $69 at Amazon US | £36.99 at Argos

Smash hit video game Hogwarts Legacy lets players explore the world of Hogwarts in the 1900s, giving players their own journey through the wizarding school. It's available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch (from November 14), PS4 and Xbox One with standard, collectors' and deluxe editions too.

Personalized Wizard Robes: $100 at Harry Potter Shop US | £75 at Harry Potter Shop UK

Another must-have wizarding accessory sold by the official Harry Potter store is robes from the four houses, so you can buy someone an outfit themed on whether they're Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin. You can get it embroidered with a name too.

Harry Potter gift guide top tips

Got some questions or reservations before you jump into the magical world of Harry Potter gifts? We'll answer some of your queries.

When is the best time to buy a Harry Potter gift? If there's an occasion that desperately requires a Harry Potter gift, then you may as well buy now. But if not, there could be some reasons to wait. Toward the end of the year, there are plenty of holiday sales that will reduce prices of gifts and presents. Here is the upcoming calendar:

Black Friday: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Cyber Monday: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Christmas sales: Through December

Through December Boxing Day sales (some countries): Tuesday, December 26

If you wait until these times, you could find deals to help you save cash. We'll be updating this article with great deals worth buying when they crop up.