The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's plan for Liam?

When Bill arrived at the hospital in the July 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, he was shocked to discover how angry everyone was at him when all he wanted to do was to see Liam. This week’s spoilers reveal that he’ll be stealing Liam away from the hospital, but why? What causes him to take action? What’s his plan, and will he end up helping or hurting Liam in the long run?

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) got the shock of his life upon showing up at the hospital. He’d been alerted that Liam (Scott Clifton) was shot, but he wasn’t expecting to learn that Luna (Lisa Yamada) was responsible for it. He was immediately met by a hostile Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who wanted Bill to know that none of this would have happened if he hadn’t pulled strings to get Luna released from prison.

All Bill wanted was to see his son. He was shocked and devastated to learn he’d been shot — and he still has no idea that his son was already dying from an inoperable brain tumor.

In this week’s spoilers, it is revealed that Liam goes under the knife again, this time with Grace (Cassandra Creech). By Thursday’s episode, Bill “whisks an unconscious Liam away from the hospital” and that’s that.

Now, given that Finn (Tanner Novlan) was the one to remove the bullet when Liam initially arrived at the hospital, we have to wonder whether Grace’s operation is tied to the brain tumor and that’s the reason Bill decides to continue Liam’s care elsewhere. Dollar Bill clearly has a plan here — it’s not like he’s making a decision to care for Liam at home because that would be foolish.

It seems like Bill may have learned about his son’s condition (probably through Hope, who was urging Liam to tell Bill) and then he made some calls to find out where his son could receive the best care. And then, regardless of medical advice, he made the decision to move Liam to wherever he needed to be to get the best care possible.

Bill is known for being impulsive. It didn’t help learning that his son was injured because of a decision he made to try to help Luna, but instead of admitting he was wrong, he’s going to focus on doing whatever he can to fix things. And helping his son to survive is the first order of business.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors