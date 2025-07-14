The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's plan for Liam?
Bill steals Liam away from the hospital, but why?
When Bill arrived at the hospital in the July 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, he was shocked to discover how angry everyone was at him when all he wanted to do was to see Liam. This week’s spoilers reveal that he’ll be stealing Liam away from the hospital, but why? What causes him to take action? What’s his plan, and will he end up helping or hurting Liam in the long run?
Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) got the shock of his life upon showing up at the hospital. He’d been alerted that Liam (Scott Clifton) was shot, but he wasn’t expecting to learn that Luna (Lisa Yamada) was responsible for it. He was immediately met by a hostile Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who wanted Bill to know that none of this would have happened if he hadn’t pulled strings to get Luna released from prison.
All Bill wanted was to see his son. He was shocked and devastated to learn he’d been shot — and he still has no idea that his son was already dying from an inoperable brain tumor.
In this week’s spoilers, it is revealed that Liam goes under the knife again, this time with Grace (Cassandra Creech). By Thursday’s episode, Bill “whisks an unconscious Liam away from the hospital” and that’s that.
Now, given that Finn (Tanner Novlan) was the one to remove the bullet when Liam initially arrived at the hospital, we have to wonder whether Grace’s operation is tied to the brain tumor and that’s the reason Bill decides to continue Liam’s care elsewhere. Dollar Bill clearly has a plan here — it’s not like he’s making a decision to care for Liam at home because that would be foolish.
It seems like Bill may have learned about his son’s condition (probably through Hope, who was urging Liam to tell Bill) and then he made some calls to find out where his son could receive the best care. And then, regardless of medical advice, he made the decision to move Liam to wherever he needed to be to get the best care possible.
Bill is known for being impulsive. It didn’t help learning that his son was injured because of a decision he made to try to help Luna, but instead of admitting he was wrong, he’s going to focus on doing whatever he can to fix things. And helping his son to survive is the first order of business.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.