The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope tells Bill about Liam's condition?

In her desperation to save Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful, will Hope turn to Bill for help?

When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confided to Hope (Annika Noelle) that Liam (Scott Clifton) was dying, she swore Hope to secrecy. She wasn’t supposed to tell anyone that Liam is sick, but Steffy made the decision that Hope, as Beth’s mother, needed to know. Now the two women are bonded through their shared knowledge that the man they love, the father of their daughters, is dying.

Though her intentions are noble, Steffy broke Liam’s trust by telling Hope, and now there’s the very real risk that Hope is going to tell other people. In fact, we think one of the first people she’s going to tell is Bill (Don Diamont).

Liam cleared the air with his father , taking time over lunch to tell him how much he loves him. Bill was at a loss for words, and he told Liam he didn’t accept his resignation.

Not surprisingly, though, Liam didn’t tell Bill what’s going on, even though Bill has enough wealth and influence to find the very best doctors and cutting-edge treatments available — or not available. (Surely Bill will have connections to experimental treatments that no one knows about because he’s Bill and he can do anything, like get a double murderer pardoned because why not?)

We think Hope is going to go to Bill and tell him what’s going on. At this point, it’s clear that someone else has to do it because Steffy isn’t going to go to Bill, knowing that he and Liam were arguing and that’s when Liam passed out.

Hope will plead with Bill to find a treatment, and Bill, hopefully, will connect the dots between Liam’s lunchtime professions of paternal love and his terminal diagnosis and see that his son is saying goodbye, thinking he is dying.

We can see a situation where Bill’s entire focus becomes saving his son. It would be a great way for him to make up for what he did for Luna, who isn’t even his biological child. If this comes to pass, Hope will feel like Liam has a fighting chance with his father using all of his resources, and Bill will be able to show his son how much he loves him. It would be a win-win…and hopefully it leads to Liam not dying.