I'll be disappointed if these two things don't happen on The Bold and the Beautiful soon

Two things have been bugging me about The Bold and the Beautiful lately, and I’ll be very disappointed if they’re not addressed soon.

With so many stories to juggle, it’s understandable that soap operas are faced with big decisions about which stories to push and which ones can wait. Similarly, writers have a carefully constructed web of stories meant to deliver drama and intrigue, so it’s also understandable when some stories are slower to ignite than others.

I’ve been frustrated by Liam’s (Scott Clifton) decision to keep his terminal condition a secret. Not only has it been difficult for the people around him, but it’s also becoming a problem for everyone else as they try to make excuses for him. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) reconciled, but their reunion doesn’t make sense to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who wants to know what’s going on, and we’re guessing that the secret won’t stay a secret for long.

And now Will (Crew Morrow) has confessed to Katie (Heather Tom) that Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been texting him in her quest to win him over. Katie was, naturally, mortified that the insane murderer is after her son, and she urged him to tell his father, but Will insisted that he was handling it and, shockingly, she didn’t push him further.

Lisa Yamada, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

This brings me to what’s bugging me: Bill (Don Diamont).

Why hasn’t Liam told Bill what’s going on, and why is Will keeping such an important piece of information from his father?

Bill would be a great resource for Liam right now. With access to unlimited resources, perhaps Bill could help find a better treatment option that won’t wreak havoc on Liam’s life.

And given Bill’s role in Luna’s freedom, surely he’d want to know that she’s been sneaking around trying to sink her hooks into his son and issuing threats to Will’s girlfriend.

Bill needs to be involved in Liam and Will’s stories. It’s been long enough, and it’s time that he steps in to intervene. Liam needs his father to be by his side through his fight, and Will needs his father’s help to keep Luna at bay before someone gets hurt — because she will hurt someone, sooner or later.

It would be nice to see Bill playing an active role in helping his sons instead of pushing them away. He wanted a family with Luna instead of focusing on the family he already has, and now is his chance to be there for his sons when they need him.