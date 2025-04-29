I can't believe Will hasn't told Katie about Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

As close as Will is to Katie on The Bold and the Beautiful, I’m baffled that he hasn’t told her about what happened with Luna.

We don’t see a lot of Will (Crew Morrow) and Katie (Heather Tom) together these days, now that he’s settled into life in Los Angeles and as a Forrester Creations intern. When Will first arrived in LA, he was with his mother all the time, and she watched as he met, and fell for, Electra (Laneya Grace).

It’s hard to believe that Katie wouldn’t have heard by now about Bill’s (Don Diamont) bright idea to not only have Luna (Lisa Yamada) released into his custody on house arrest, but also the one who pulled all the strings in the book to have her crimes pardoned. And if she’d heard about it, you’d also think she’d ask Will about his thoughts, leading him to tell her about Luna’s advances.

Being the protective mom she is, there’s no question that if Katie were aware that Luna has been making advances toward Will, she would be at Bill’s house giving him a piece of her mind. This, of course, would be a true test for Bill, who thinks that Luna is reformed and can do no wrong.

There’s no question that Will is trying to take care of the Luna situation on his own, partly because he wants to show that he’s capable of it, and also because he’s trying to shield his mother from worrying about him.

The problem is that Luna is a master manipulator. She’s dangerous and knows how to get what she wants, even if she has to kill to get it. Will is in way over his head, and there’s more at stake here than just his relationship with Electra, which he wants to protect at all costs. Luna is crazy enough to do just about anything, and she has Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) helping her from behind the scenes.

Will needs to have the support of both of his parents right now because he’s in grave danger so long as Luna is a free woman. With Bill’s head in the sand, though, he needs to have Katie clued in and ready to fight for her son, so he needs to tell her ASAP.

