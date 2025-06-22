The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: it's all fun and games until the trap leads to a pregnancy?

Looks like Will is part of a plan to get Luna out of everyone’s lives for good on The Bold and the Beautiful, but could it backfire and turn into his worst nightmare?

Oh Will, no. No, no, no. In the June 23 preview , we see Luna (Lisa Yamada) coming on to an all-too-willing Will (Crew Morrow) in her apartment. Evidently, Will has moved on from Electra (Laneya Grace) and he’s ready to play with fire.

There is some speculation among B&B fans that this is actually a ploy to ensnare Luna and get her out of their lives for good. Will hasn’t actually ditched Luna, rather he’s trying to protect her by going “undercover” to get Luna to slip up enough to send her back to prison.

The problem is that Luna is smarter than anyone gives her credit for. While her endless whining about being the victim in a scenario where she killed two men to keep her secrets safe can be tiresome, we have to give her credit for playing so many people since her arrival in LA. She had RJ (Joshua Hoffman) wrapped around her finger while Zende (Delon De Metz) was lined up for a chance to be with her, and she even put the moves on Bill (Don Diamont) when she grew desperate enough to keep him in her life.

Even if the Scoobies (aka Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood], Finn [Tanner Novlan], Liam [Scott Clifton] and Electra) are keeping a close eye on the youngest Spencer, there’s plenty of time for Luna to slip him some special mints and leave him with more than just a mountain of regret — while he’s drugged, she might sleep with him to get pregnant, thus ensuring her connection to the Spencer family.

The other problem with this plan is that Electra won’t be able to handle seeing Will kissing Luna. If you watch the preview video close enough, you’ll see that Will’s eyes don’t match his actions; yes, he’s kissing Luna and saying he’s done with Electra, but his eyes are vacant. He’s not into this situation at all and, frankly, he’s probably struggling not to be sickened by it. Even so, it’s going to be a very bitter pill for Electra to swallow to see Will with Luna, let alone seeing them get it on and pave the way for a scandalous summer baby scandal.

Will is playing with fire and we don’t see a way out of this that ends with him coming away unscathed. Something very bad is about to happen, and it’s going to change everything.

