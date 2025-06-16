The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna sets up Remy to take the fall?

Luna has a friend in Remy on The Bold and the Beautiful, but in her quest to have Finn in her life, will she throw her only friend under the bus?

At this point, Luna (Lisa Yamada) has shown us that she’s willing to do anything to get what she wants. Initially, she wanted people to think that the crimes she committed were a result of her traumatic childhood, but now it’s clear that she’s so delusional that she’s created her own version of reality.

Luna is pursuing a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and she doesn’t care who gets in her way. She’s so delusional that she believes everyone is following Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) orders to keep them apart, and what’s more is that she has no problem letting everyone know how she feels. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Poppy (Romy Park) and now Remy (Christian Weissman) have all heard from Luna that Steffy is the barrier to her relationship with Finn and that’s why she has to go.

In the June 13 episode , Luna’s plan seemed to take shape after she explained to Remy that she saw Finn being the best father ever with Hayes (Bryan David Garlick), and how the unlocked door signaled that it was perfectly acceptable for her to show up whenever she wants because if that wasn’t the case, the door would be locked.

We see in the preview for the week of June 16 that Luna crosses the line even more by seeking out Hayes and talking to him while he’s alone. Luna knows that she needs a way to get Steffy out of her life but if she does something directly, then it could jeopardize her relationship with Finn, so that’s where Remy might prove useful.

We think Luna might set Remy up as an unwitting kidnapper, luring Hayes away from his parents. If it doesn’t appear that Luna is involved, Steffy won’t blame her — which she will, of course, but in Luna’s mind this will all work out perfectly — then Luna can swoop in and play the hero while Remy goes down for kidnapping charges. He already has a rap sheet and everyone knows what he did to Electra (Laneya Grace) so it wouldn’t be hard to believe he’s still out there committing crimes against the Forrester family.

While Luna might be trying to save the day in the same way Sheila saved Kelly, Luna also knows that the heroic act didn’t do much to help Sheila’s cause. That’s why we think Luna could do something even more dastardly, like set Remy up to kidnap Hayes and then blackmail Finn into leaving Steffy in order to save his son. Then, once Steffy is gone from the picture, they can have their little family together.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, Luna is so sick, twisted and delusional that she’s perfectly fine using Hayes as a pawn and putting him in danger so that she can get what she wants, all while sacrificing Remy in the process.