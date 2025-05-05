The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna's move proves she's dangerous

When Luna shows up at Finn’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, she proves how dangerous she really is. We can only hope Finn realizes it.

Despite all of the drama surrounding Liam (Scott Clifton) and his terminal diagnosis at the moment, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to stir the pot with help from Luna (Lisa Yamada). According to the spoilers for the week of May 5 , Luna is going to do whatever it takes to have a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan), even if it means showing up unannounced at his house.

We don’t yet know the circumstances of her sudden appearance, but we do know that she’s at the house in Malibu, and Finn, to his credit, doesn’t look happy about it.

At this point, Luna is showing everyone that she doesn’t care that showing up could put a strain on Finn’s relationship with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), regardless of whether Finn invited her or not. (Finn, my friend, why did you even let her cross the threshold into the house? You know better!)

Naturally, we have to think Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) put Luna up to this grand scheme of showing up unannounced. Since Finn hasn’t made an attempt to build a relationship with Luna, we’re guessing Sheila is giving Luna a gentle push to get the ball rolling.

In the preview , Luna seems to be playing up the fact that Finn is a good man who won’t turn his back on his kid. She’s clearly preying on Finn’s noble sense of duty and the fact that he is a good man, albeit one who tends to get himself into impossibly challenging situations despite his intelligence.

Through her actions, Luna is proving that she doesn’t care about Finn’s family; she knows that showing up will put him in a very precarious situation, but she does it anyway because all she cares about is getting her way. She’s already showing us that she’ll stop at nothing — and no one (we’re talking about you, Electra!) — to land Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), so clearly she’s willing to put her father’s whole life in peril to have a relationship with him.

