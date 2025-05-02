The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of May 5: 'it's about Liam...'

Steffy and Hope have a tearful conversation about Liam in the upcoming week. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 5.

Well, after a very challenging week at Forrester Creations in the aftermath of the fashion show, it's time to move forward with some of the other stories.

Next up is the return of Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Daphne's (Murielle Hilaire) continued assault on Carter's (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

It looks like there's going to be a big breakthrough between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Liam (Scott Clifton) has made it clear the past few weeks that he doesn't want anyone to know about his condition. Steffy is going to respect his wishes, but she made it clear that he needs to talk to Hope.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of May 5-9 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

First things first. Luna is back. And not only is Luna back, but she's also in Steffy and Finn's house. She's playing the same game as she did with Bill. You can see that she's not wearing heavy makeup and she wants Finn to believe that she needs him. "I know what a great guy you are," she says. "You wouldn't turn your back on your own kid." Really? Actually, sweetie, I think he very well could if it means preserving his marriage.

Daphne, in the meantime, wants Carter to move on from Hope so that she can move in on Carter. He's resistant. He wants to be with Hope, and it doesn't look like he's interested in Daphne at all. That doesn't mean she's going to stop, though.

And lastly, we have Steffy and Hope. It looks like Steffy is at Brooke's house and she's there to talk to Hope. Hope asks what she wants to talk about and she's concerned because Steffy is almost in tears as she tries to find the words to tell her about Liam's condition.

This will be a pivotal moment for Steffy and Hope, who have been locked in a battle of wills for months now. There's no question that Hope can sense something is truly wrong if Steffy is coming to her. Hopefully, with the truth about Liam out in the open, they can come together and support him when he needs them most.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.