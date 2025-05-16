The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of May 19-23: Steffy and Hope build bridges

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) shared a moment while coping with the news that Liam (Scott Clifton) is dying, it looks like the olive branch might be extended even further as Steffy considers bringing Hope back to Forrester Creations. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for May 19-23.

More Soaps News The Young and the Restless spoilers week of May 19-23

General Hospital spoilers week of May 19-23

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of May 19-23

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of May 19-23

The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of May 19-23

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 19:

"Daphne sees an opening to Carter’s heart. Realizing how fleeting time is, Steffy and Hope make amends.

Tuesday, May 20:

"Hope reveals important news to Carter. Ridge is confused by Steffy’s sudden turnaround regarding Hope."

Wednesday, May 21:

"Liam receives disappointing news from Grace. It’s a beautiful reunion for one couple that was on the outs. Will, Electra and Zende attempt to convince Daphne of a new line.

Thursday, May 22:

"Brooke and Taylor get into it about the fashion show and Ridge. Katie gives Ridge solid advice about his love life.

Friday, May 23:

"An unexpected event snaps Brooke out of her pity party. A couple rejoices at their reunion.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 12 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12

"Bill and Liam face the past—and each other—in a raw, emotional reckoning that could change everything."

Tuesday, May 13

"Remembering their shared past reminds Liam of Hope’s fierce conviction and her will to fight for what’s ahead. Luna makes a surprise visit to Finn and Steffy."

Wednesday, May 14

"Liam cannot bear the pain of losing Hope and his daughters; Carter informs Brooke that he will not give up on Hope."

Thursday, May 15

"Finn and Taylor reassure Steffy that she did the right thing; Hope clings to Liam, desperate to save his life; Daphne does her best to sway Carter to her and away from Hope."

Friday, May 16

"Liam attempts to convince Hope to repair her relationship with Carter."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.